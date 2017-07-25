F. Shaw (with Twitter handle @FshawKingFisher) popular for his humorous and admirable persona of the @official EFCC Twitter handle, an account he has now discontinued using, is a Nigerian singer and rapper who has been at the music game for quite a while now, as far back as 2004.

Shaw served the mandatory National Youth Service Corps service with the Nigerian anti-graft agency Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) where he took over the official Twitter handle of the agency.

Shaw’s impact and popularity with the way he used the account wittily and humorously grew so much it earned the handle a parody account. Shaw has since finished the one year duration of the service and has returned to pursuing his first love – music.

Fisher has worked with producer and former high school mate Cobhams Asuquo, Spellz Dr Frabz and dancehall act K. Switch. .Shaw released a 5-track EP in 2008 titled “Avant Garde”.

Here are five songs from the rapper and lyricist.

My everything (Aya mi)

F. Shaw sings of his one true love in this Yoruba-English sung number.



Let it go

‘Let it go’ tells of his story and journey to get ahead in life. The song was produced by Cobhams Asuquo.



As the world turns

F. Shaw shows his lyrical prowess on the love song ‘As the world turns’.



Moonlight serenade

A Tee-Y Mix produced song, ‘Moonlight serenade’ is just as the song title describes – a love song where Shaw woos his love interest to rendezvous with him under the moonlight. He uses his lyrical wit to achieve this.



Heart of the city (Freestyle)

Shaw shows gratitude to fans, media and everyone in between who have shown love and support during the course of his music journey.