Home > Buzz >

5 top songs by the loved social media personality and musician F.Shaw

F. Shaw 5 top songs by the much admired social media personality and musician

Ex-EFCC Twitter handler is moving on to greater things with his music after paying his dues serving his motherland.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
F Shaw circa 2010 play

F Shaw circa 2010

(I Want Airplay )

Alternative Music in Nigeria This genre is secretly grooming future stars
Rap Kulture Radio show hosted by OAP Raezy is illuminating the rich culture of Nigerian Hip-Hop
Mr Eazi 'I don't wanna brag but I'm the best selling African artist in the UK, US next to Wizkid', singer says
Jesse Jagz Rapper's exit from Choc City was a business move
Wizkid Banky W praises singer in emotional post
Pulse List 5 Biggest Nigerian music stories of 2017
EFCC The handler of the anti-graft's Twitter account has been revealed
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

F. Shaw (with Twitter handle @FshawKingFisher) popular for his humorous and admirable persona of the @official EFCC Twitter handle, an account he has now discontinued using, is a Nigerian singer and rapper who has been at the music game for quite a while now, as far back as 2004.

Shaw served the mandatory National Youth Service Corps service with the Nigerian anti-graft agency Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) where he took over the official Twitter handle of the agency.

Shaw’s impact and popularity with the way he used the account wittily and humorously grew so much it earned the handle a parody account. Shaw has since finished the one year duration of the service and has returned to pursuing his first love – music.

Fisher has worked with producer and former high school mate Cobhams Asuquo, Spellz Dr Frabz and dancehall act K. Switch. .Shaw released a 5-track EP in 2008 titled “Avant Garde”.

Here are five songs from the rapper and lyricist.

 

My everything (Aya mi)

play Shaw is a one-woman lover in 'Aya mi' (360nobs)

 

F. Shaw sings of his one true love in this Yoruba-English sung number.
 

Let it go

play F.Shaw's 'Let it go' was produced by Cobhams Asuquo (F.Shaw)

 

‘Let it go’ tells of his story and journey to get ahead in life. The song was produced by Cobhams Asuquo.
 

As the world turns

play Shaw in 'As the world turns' video (KingFisherTV/Youtube)

 

F. Shaw shows his lyrical prowess on the love song ‘As the world turns’.
 

Moonlight serenade

play F. Shaw with lady in 'Moonlight serenade' video (KingFisherTV/Youtube)

 

A Tee-Y Mix produced song, ‘Moonlight serenade’ is just as the song title describes – a love song where Shaw woos his love interest to rendezvous with him under the moonlight. He uses his lyrical wit to achieve this.
 

Heart of the city (Freestyle)

play F.Shaw survived an armed robbery attack at one time, standing alive to fulfil a greater purpose (iwantairplay)

 

Shaw shows gratitude to fans, media and everyone in between who have shown love and support during the course of his music journey.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse, a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 Wizkid Singer has songs recorded with American rapper Futurebullet
2 Wizkid Singer with Kenyan group Sauti Sol working on a projectbullet
3 Davido Singer kicks off US, Canadian leg of '30 Billion' world tourbullet

Buzz

Red Bull Music Academy holds first ever session in West Africa
#RBMALAGOS Red Bull Music Academy holds first ever session in West Africa
Bawa currently studying business in the university makes sense for a young music visionary
Bawa Singer is ticking all the right boxes of a promising music career
Korede Bello's 'Belloved' concert at Mali left tears in the eyes of fans
Korede Bello Watch fans tear up for singer at his 'Belloved' Mali concert
Justin Bieber performing
Justin Bieber Pop star cancels remaining "Purpose" tour dates