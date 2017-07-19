Home > Buzz >

5 choice songs by Mr Eazi to win over your "Woman Crush Wednesday"

5 choice songs by Mr Eazi to win over your "Woman Crush Wednesday"

As a way of celebrating with Mr Eazi on his birthday, here are 6 songs rendered by the African star that could be used to woo your woman crush.

play It's a no-brainer, Mr Eazi is a hopeless romantic judging by the songs he releases

Yaay! It's Mr Eazi's birthday anniversary today, Wednesday, July 19, 2017.

It’s a no-brainer that Mr Eazi is a hopeless romantic judging from his discography.

It’s another Woman Crush Wednesday, and an opportunity to get out of that ‘crush zone’ and into the life of that woman you been eyeing.

Here are 5 picks out of Mr Eazi's rich library of love songs to gift your crush with.

 

Tilapia ft Medikal

Mr Eazi - Tilapia ft Medikal

Mr Eazi - Tilapia ft Medikal

(Banku Music)

 

Here you are throwing caution to the wind  picturing her as yours already. Go for confidence in this Del B stellar production of Mr Eazi’s Ghanaian spiced love tune. “ Tonight I be hungry man, baby give me food make I chop o” .

 

Feelings

Mr Eazi - Feelings

Mr Eazi - Feelings

(Youtube)

 

Relatable as it gets, maybe this mr eazi could help you actually show those feelings to that crush.

 

Short skirt ft Tekno

play Mr eazi in 'short skirt' video (mreaziVEVO/Youtube)

 

“Hold me down like a short skirt...hold me hold me hold me”. This is you  fancy way of asking her to be true to you, of course after she must have yielded positively to your advances.

 

Skin tight ft Efya -

mr eazi skin tight ft efya

mr eazi skin tight ft efya

(Youtube.com)

 

 “ If you give your love to me, I no go let you go..”. You promise your undying love with this song and your chances of landing her increases.

Fight ft DJ Cuppy

play

 

 “ I want to fight for your love, I ready to fight for your love….”  Yeah you should fight for her heart like a love struck amazon.

BONUS:

play



DJ Spinall’s Ohema ft Mr Eazi - Though technically not Eazi’s song, we all know he made this song rock. The emotions he put into this record is a fantastic fit to sing to your crush. “ If I tell you say I love you no be lie (2x), my baby...ohema ooo.”  

