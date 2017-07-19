Yaay! It's Mr Eazi's birthday anniversary today, Wednesday, July 19, 2017.

It’s a no-brainer that Mr Eazi is a hopeless romantic judging from his discography.

It’s another Woman Crush Wednesday, and an opportunity to get out of that ‘crush zone’ and into the life of that woman you been eyeing.

Here are 5 picks out of Mr Eazi's rich library of love songs to gift your crush with.

Tilapia ft Medikal

Here you are throwing caution to the wind picturing her as yours already. Go for confidence in this Del B stellar production of Mr Eazi’s Ghanaian spiced love tune. “ Tonight I be hungry man, baby give me food make I chop o” .

Feelings

Relatable as it gets, maybe this mr eazi could help you actually show those feelings to that crush.

Short skirt ft Tekno

“Hold me down like a short skirt...hold me hold me hold me”. This is you fancy way of asking her to be true to you, of course after she must have yielded positively to your advances.

Skin tight ft Efya -

“ If you give your love to me, I no go let you go..”. You promise your undying love with this song and your chances of landing her increases.

Fight ft DJ Cuppy

“ I want to fight for your love, I ready to fight for your love….” Yeah you should fight for her heart like a love struck amazon.

BONUS:





DJ Spinall’s Ohema ft Mr Eazi - Though technically not Eazi’s song, we all know he made this song rock. The emotions he put into this record is a fantastic fit to sing to your crush. “ If I tell you say I love you no be lie (2x), my baby...ohema ooo.”