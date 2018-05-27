news

It’s Children’s Day in 2017.

And many of us who had gone past our childhood will recall that it was one of the best days of our lives. But life is different now. Technology and societal dynamics have ensured that we have very few reminders of what those days were like.

Enter Pulse Music. We are refusing to let go of the past, and neither should you. To help with that, on this special day, we are throwing you down memory lane by reminding you of 10 songs that made your childhood so special.

Take a dive in. Breathe in nostalgia, breath out memories.

Seyi Sodimu - Love Me Jeje (1997)

Seyi Sodimu happened to be one of the drivers of the afrosoul music genre in the early 90s before the likes of Asa, Waje and Aramide came and took over since the millennium era.

As far back as 1997, he released his hit single “Love Me Jeje“ which went on to being one of the Nigerian love classics in the 90s, gathering generous airplay while rising up the charts.

Seyi is currently based in Washington DC, USA and is still very much in the music making business. He runs Good Life Entertainment.

Sir Victor Uwaifo – ‘Joromi’ (1969)

Born in 1941 in Nigeria, Uwaifo is a Nigerian writer, sculptor and musician whose ‘Joromy’ hit single is a major classic. It’s a song that earned Uwaifo his legendary status as he could play a guitar using both his hands, feet and tongue while performing the song — something that was very strange in the 1960’s. The song earned him the first golden record and a formidable international recognition, and up-to date it’s considered as a major classic that still sounds fresh in every ear.

Christe Igbokwe Essien – ‘Seun Rere’ (1981)

A classic Nigerian hit, ‘Seun rere’ was released by the late Christy Essien-Igbokwe. The song (which loosely translates “be good/do good”) was released in 1981 and is featured on the album Ever Liked My Person? under International Records, Skylark Records. It was a constant hit through the 80s well into the 90s.

Christy Essien-Igbokwe before her death at age 50 was a fluent speaker of English, Igbo, Ibibio and Yoruba, and was the first ever female president of PMAN.

Onyeka Onwenu – ‘Iyogogo’ (1992)

Onyeka Onwenu is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, actress, journalist and politician.

Onwenu began her music career in 1981 while still working with the NTA, releasing the album “For the Love of You”. Originally a secular artist, she now sings mainly gospel music, and continues to write and sing about issues such as health (HIV/AIDS), peace and mutual coexistence, respect for women rights and the plight of children.

Prince Nico Mbarga – ‘Sweet mother’ (1976)

Prince Nico Mbarga recorded sweet mother in 1976, which sold over 13 million copies upon its release and has been globally considered as the African greatest song of all time. The demo-tape of "Sweet Mother" was turned down by EMI in 1974, citing the song's "childish appeal." "Sweet Mother" was later also rejected by Decca Records and Philips Records, before it was eventually released in December, 1976, by Rogers All Stars, a Nigerian recording company based in Onitsha.

Shina Peters – Afro Juju (1989)

Shina Peters and the ‘International stars’ band are legends of Nigerian music. With over 16 well acclaimed albums, The “Afro juju Series 1” album is still the most favored album by most of his fans up-to date. He is considered as the creator of the ‘Afro juju’ music genre, and most of the songs in the Afro juju series 1 album are regarded as classic hits by anyone who has listened the album.

King Sunny Ade – ‘The way forward’ ft various artists (1994)

In 1994, King Sunny Ade brought 32 Nigerian artists and actors together and they collectively recorded a song against ethnic violence called ‘the way forward’ that became an automatic hit and an up-to date classic. The song was sung in several languages — Hausa, Ibo, Yoruba and several of other Nigerian languages, and the message revolved around urging Nigerians to stop fighting against each other and, instead, celebrate their independence together.

Sonny Okosun – Now or ever (1986)

This song rewinds time and brings back memories of the 80s and 90s. Released in 1986, it was one of Okosuns most famous records, it earned Sonny Okusun an international recognition and every person that remembers him is reminded of this great single despite the time frame.

Blacky – Rosie (1991)

Very few Nigerian albums stand the test of time. One of the few is Blackky‘s 1991 debut, “About Tyme” on Premiere Music. While multiple hit albums make a throwback of a particular one a difficult task, his success story is incomplete without mention of his 1st.

The album “About Tyme” produced a number of hits like “Blackky Skank” and the sexually charged “Sugar Stick” but it also produced what would remain the biggest hit of his whole career “Rosie” which featured opening lines that became a toast at many a nightclub. Many wouldn’t forget in a hurry the song’s chorus, “Can I have a dance, Rosie? Ah ah! My friends are watching me, Rosie ah ah ah. They will laugh-laugh at me, Rosie,” which caught on in no time and won many awards.

Mike Okri – Hear your mama, hear your papa

As kids, this song by Mike Okri was drummed into the ears of every kid, as it was believed to foster obedience, respect and good behaviour in the household. Every child who had music enthusiasts as parents will never forget this song.