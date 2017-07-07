YepaChallenge :  Custodian sponsors challenge to call attention to Insurance in Nigeria

Home > Business >

Over the last few days, you may have seen some memes on social media, tagged #YepaChallenge.

From Instagram stars like @Maraji_ and @EmmahOhMaGod to Twitter Overlords like @Omojuwa, various personalities captured the feelings of shock, alarm and even amusement, when things go surprisingly wrong in life!

What you may not know is, #YepaChallenge was sponsored by Custodian and Allied Insurance PLC. The company believes insurance is about planning ahead to “avoid stories that touch”. Whenever calamity happens, you have a choice of either shouting, “Mogbe!” in defeat, or you can breathe, because you are insured.

#YepaChallenge is the first instalment of Custodian’s #TomorrowIsBeautiful online campaign. Despite all we see today, Custodian believes tomorrow is filled with hope, and insurance is one way to assure a bright future. By helping you plan for your child’s education, your home, business, vehicle, travel or legacy, Custodian can help you shape the life you deserve.

To learn more about the #TomorrowIsBeautiful social media campaign, follow @CustodianPLC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Custodian

Custodian and Allied Plc. owns flagship companies in the Insurance, Trusteeship and Pensions sectors. The brand is built on trust.

Social Media Handle: @CustodianPLC

Website: www.custodianplc.com.ng

