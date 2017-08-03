Spectranet :  Brand introduces Pebble Mifi, offers more to subscribers

As part of its product development agenda to enrich customers’ experience, leading internet service provider Spectranet 4G LTE has introduced the new Pebble MiFi that comes with unique classy features matched with speed and reliable data services

The Pebble Mifi device, an addition to the Spectranet device family, will enable subscribers to connect more to the world and get value; affordability, speed and unbeatable service.

The new Pebble Mifi is artistic and comes with 30GB data for #20,000. It is equally handy and easy to move around for indoor and outdoor purposes and has a long battery life. In addition, customers will enjoy free unlimited night browsing from 1am -7am.

Mike Ogor, Head Marketing, Spectranet 4G LTE, stated that the Pebble MiFi will bring the world closer to the brand’s customers and internet users in Nigeria.

“The new Pebble Mifi is a great addition to our family of devices, offering great internet experience at affordable price. The device will enable our customers to connect more to the world flourishing with possibilities and connections.

“As a customer-centric brand, we are making a bold statement with the Pebble Mifi that more value will be derived from our devices. This device is giving them a lot more data at an affordable rate’’.

The new device can be purchased at Spectranet sales outlets and channel partner shops around you.

This is a featured post.