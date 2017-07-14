Ogbonnaya Onu :  Nigeria, Iran to partner on technology development

The Nigerian government has expressed willingness to partner with the Iranian government towards the use of technology for development in the country.

This disclosure was made during a courtesy visit to Nigeria’s Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu by the Iranian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Morteza Zarchi on Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Abuja.

Onu said the country desires to consolidate its relationship with Iran, especially in the area of science and technology.

“I must commend you for the good work you have done to promote a good relationship between Iran and Nigerian. I also commend Iran for her commitment to using science and technology for nation building,” he said.

In recent time, Nigeria has been on the drive towards using science, technology and innovation‎ as tools for nation-building.

It is as a result of this that government has initiated many programs to support many technology hubs and companies developing tech products in the country.

The minister also said that science and technology would help Nigeria to use its resources more efficiently to create jobs. Hence, he noted that Nigeria would be happy to cooperate with Iran.

“At one of the conferences I attended representing my country in Pakistan, your minister of science and technology told us that Iran as of last year was investing 1.2 per cent of your GDP in science and technology.

“There is that decision to even boost allocation of more resources to science and technology because you understand and appreciate the importance and relevance of science and technology to nation building.’’

The Iranian envoy also appreciates Nigeria’s commitment to using technology to diversify her economy.

Zarchi stressed that both countries are in the same situation as both are exploring diversifying their economies through technology and agriculture.

He said Iranian investors are also interested in partnering with Nigeria in the science sector.