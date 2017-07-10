Max-Migold Facilities Master Craft Program :  Earn from N150,000 monthly as a Facility Mangaer

The world has evolved, so are career options. The facility management industry is worth over N25 billion and is fast growing and needs young professionals to take on very rewarding careers within it.

There is an opportunity to learn all about facility management through the FM Master Craft Course.

Enroll for a free 1-day Facility Management career training to get introduced to the profession and explore all you need to take-on a successful FM career.

Click here to register for FREE: https://www.maxmigold.com/giving-back-series/

Full details below

Introduction

The purpose of the Facility Management Master Craft Program is to equip the aspiring Facility Manager with all of the skills, tools, templates, requisite certificates and work experience to transition from any prior field of study and experience into facility management as a career of choice. The program will prepare individuals for jobs in facility management as well as equip those wishing to start their own FM companies with the right knowledge and skills.

Mode of Entry

There will be a written test and a face-to-face interview before shortlisted candidates will apply formally for admission into the program. Those who excel at the entry assessments will have 25% of their fees offset automatically.

Course Outline

FACILITY MANAGEMENT MASTERCLASS

FACILITY MANAGEMENT OPERATION

WORKPLACE PRODUCTIVITY

FACILITY MAINTENANCE MANAGEMENT

FACILITY MANAGEMENT STRATEGY

AIR-CONDITIONING MAINTENANCE PRACTICAL

GENERATOR & ELECTRICAL MAINTENANCE PRACTICALS

PLUMBING & SWAGE SYSTEMS MAINTENANCE PRACTICALS

ASSET MANAGEMENT /CMMS WORKSHOP

FACILITY SERVICES CONTRACTING & PROCUREMENT WORKSHOP

ENERGY MANAGEMENT & SUSTAINABILITY WORKSHOP

Building Commissioning Operational Readiness Workshop

Emergency Preparedness & Business Continuity Workshop

Eligibility Requirements

1) Fresh University and Polytechnic Graduates from the following areas- Engineering, Sciences, Environmental, Social Sciences, Architecture, Building, Business, Survey and Estates. 2) Graduates from other disciplines with at least one year of experience working in the built environment in any capacity.

3) SSCE with 5 credits including Mathematics and

English or OND from any discipline with at least 3 years work experience in Facility Management as a

Foreman, Admin, Clerk or Maintenance Supervisor etc.

Training Methodology

Facilitator-led classroom presentations with discussions, workshops, practical site visits, inspections, and guaranteed work placement internship opportunity. Facilitators for the program are experienced certified FM Professionals, Building Services Engineering Consultants and University Academics.

Course Duration and Schedule

Training period of 6 months’ workplace internship and practical, 3 months Classes will hold 2 weekday-evenings, FRI & SAT

Aug 7th - 11th Assessments and Interviews

Aug 11th - 25, Admission & Payment

Sep18th - Dec 8, Training Classes

Jan 8th - May 25, 2018 Work Placement for Internship

Jun 4th - 8th 2018 Exams & Certificate Presentation

Click to register

https://www.maxmigold.com/fm-master-craft

Program Details

Application Fee - ₦7500

Program Fees - ₦265,000

Call: 08022020122 Email: training@maxmigold.com Website: www.maxmigold.com

Learn More About Our Courses https://www.maxmigold.com/training

This is a featured post.