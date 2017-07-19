homeWox.ng :  Online kitchen store now open!

Home > Business >

homeWox.ng is an emergent one stop online mega mall on a mission to offer Nigerians, the largest selection of unique home related products, across all styles and budgets as well as a dynamic brand experience. 

Today, we commence presentation of our varied array of uniquely beautiful, inspired designs, and must have all-purpose dishes, pots, cookware, wine glasses and drink glasses.

Embrace your style and select from the array on https://www.homewox.ng/servingware 

The essence of our brand is hinged on its focus on the long term relationship building with our clients through leveraging technology and real time feedback to ensure value identification, creation and delivery to our clients. This is based on our capacity to optimize our processes involving choice of partnerships for products, payment solutions as well logistics management.

Delivering on these objectives is thus the onus driving the organization’s collection of large and still growing array sale’s partnerships within various segments/sections of the home and office to ensure we consistently avail existing and potential customers the broadest possible range of alternatives for the various segments to indulge their senses and help them achieve home and office beautification and transformation.  With listings covering furnishing, home appliances, lighting, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, artworks & outdoors, our key objective is to ensure our clients are spoiled for choice consistently.

Whilst acknowledging the varied challenges to start up’s in Nigeria especially within the e-commerce industry such as payment solutions, trust deficit, logistics and inadequate governmental regulations, we are however unperturbed and quite optimistic that organizations such ours with focus, right leadership and willingness to roll up our sleeves to work, will eventually come out tops in ensuring fulfilment of our clients.

