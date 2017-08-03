EXMAN Award :  Keskese emerges Nigeria’s Top Experiential Agency

Keskese Nigeria Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading experiential marketing agencies, has emerged the best experiential marketing agency of the year by becoming the only agency in the fold of Experiential Marketing Agencies of Nigeria (EXMAN) to clinch a Grand Prix at the maiden edition of the EXMAN Awards.

Keskese won the Grand prix for its strategic interpretation of client’s brief, innovative experiential idea and seamless execution of the first-of-its-kind Noiseless Party for one of its clients – MTN Nigeria, tagged “The MTN Music+ Noiseless Party”.

At the classy event held recently at the Federal Place Hotel in Lagos, Keskese emerged the only agency out of the 33 EXMAN certified experiential marketing member agencies to win the highest award of the Grand Prix.

According to the outgoing President of the Association, Dr. Rotimi Olaniyan, 65 entries were received from 14 experiential marketing agencies among which are; Tequila Nigeria, EXP, Ideas House, Connect Marketing, Proximity, Keskese, Abbelinis, GDM, Towncriers, Linkpoint and Sodium The entries were judged by five distinguished practitioners including Idorenyen Enang (former Commercial Director at Cadbury Nigeria Plc, Managing Director at L’Oreal Central West Africa & Samsung Electronics West Africa and also past-president, Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) who is the lead judge), Mrs. Bimbo Alabi (ADVAN’s 2nd Vice President), Steve Babaeko (CEO, X3M Ideas) Sam Osunsoko (Managing Director Leo Burnett Lagos) and Mr. Ikechukwu Obiaya (Dean School of Media and Communications, Pan African University).

Speaking shortly after the awards, the Project Consultant, Keskese Limited, Mr. Tade Adekunle described the award as a befitting reward for the hard work, resilience, passion and innovation the team has always put into all the experiential marketing solutions they offer their clients over the years.

The agency won a total of three (3) awards at the 2017 edition of the EXMAN Awards for Excellence which include: Best Activation of an Entertainment Property (Silver) for MTN Music+ Relaunch, Best Event B2C (Silver) for MTN Music+ Club Tour and the EXMAN Grand Prix Experiential Marketing Campaign of the Year for MTN Music+ Relaunch.

Speaking further on the award, Tade Adekunle dedicated the award to the agency’s clients for giving them the opportunity to come up with creative and innovative experiential campaigns and its staff for the dedication and resilience.

“We are really proud to be honoured with this award as it recognizes our efforts and places us tops above other agencies in Nigeria and most especially because of the pedigree and integrity of the judges who have crowns us as the best,” he said.

Adekunle lauded the Rotimi Olaniyan–led outgoing executives of EXMAN for setting up the award to identify and celebrate outstanding member agencies and the work they have done in the experiential marketing industry. He urged the incoming executives to continue the awards ceremony to help entrench the standards of the industry and provide the required encouragement for members.

