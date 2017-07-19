Home > Business >

Compliance Institute Nigeria :  Institute conducts first examination for members

Compliance Institute Nigeria Institute conducts first examination for members

(CIN)

The Compliance Institute, Nigeria, has conducted its first Examination for members from banking and other financial institutions.

During an examination which was conducted for the compliance officers of banks and other financial institutions in Lagos, the President/Chairman, CIN, Pattison Boleigha, said about 130 persons wrote the examination.

He said, “It is a continuation of the programme we started about a week ago, where we had trainings in various aspects of compliance and today, we are capping it up with certification examinations for the award of Designate Compliance Officers.

We are also using this opportunity to grandfather existing compliance professionals.

Boleigha said the minimum educational qualification for those writing the exam was a graduate degree of either HND or BSc.

Chief Compliance Officer, Heritage Bank, Mr. Wunmi Adeniyi, Principal Partner, Oluyemisi Olukoya and Co., Mrs. Oluyemisi Olukoya,  President/ Chairman of Council, Compliance Institute, Nigeria, Mr. Pattison Boleigha and Head, Regional and Subsidiary Compliance, Diamond Bank, Mrs. Isioma Gogo-Anazodo, during the induction of the new members of the Compliance Institute of Nigeria play

Chief Compliance Officer, Heritage Bank, Mr. Wunmi Adeniyi, Principal Partner, Oluyemisi Olukoya and Co., Mrs. Oluyemisi Olukoya,  President/ Chairman of Council, Compliance Institute, Nigeria, Mr. Pattison Boleigha and Head, Regional and Subsidiary Compliance, Diamond Bank, Mrs. Isioma Gogo-Anazodo, during the induction of the new members of the Compliance Institute of Nigeria

(CIN)

 

He said it was considering those who had worked in the compliance field but don’t have either HND or BSc  basic qualifications, as they could still be grandfathered.

The president however noted that at the end of the current process, anyone who did not take advantage of the process will have to write the examination of the institute in future.

Though this batch is those available to take the examination, we have 20 persons who we will grandfather today out of about 60 persons who applied to do the grandfathering,” he said.

The Chairman said it intends to conduct Diploma and Certificate courses on Customer Due Diligence, which would be targeted at the market facing and Customer Service staff of financial institutions, because these are the set of personnel who have direct contact with customers.

While disclosing that the Institute has plans of getting a Charter, he said there will be subsequent programmes to give certification as an Associate and Fellow of the institute.

Director of Membership, Mrs. Oluyemisi Olukoya, said, the Compliance Institute for Banks and Other Financial Institutions in Nigeria was set up by the Committee of Chief Compliance Officers of Banks in Nigeria, basically to set the right tone for compliance in the country.

“Compliance should be part of an organisation which is what we are trying to entrench, to guide them in the daily work in the offices, to ensure they are doing the proper things in their organisations,” she said.

