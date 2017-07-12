AMCON :  Company sells Keystone bank to consortium

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has sold Keystone Bank.

According to Cable News, the commercial bank was sold to Sigma Golf Nigeria Limited and Riverbank Investment Resources Limited.

There were allegations that AMCON’s chairman, Ahmed Kuru, was planning to sell the bank to some powerful Northerners.

Reports also alleged that the bank was supposed to be secretlyhanded over to a company owned by a former Vice-President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar.

AMCON also sold Mainstreet Bank Limited to Skye Bank Plc, and Enterprise Bank Limited to Heritage Bank.

Keystone bank, formerly known as the Platinum and Habib bank (PHB), was granted banking license on August 5, 2011, by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

