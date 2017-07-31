Home > Pulse Books >

Sound Of Sages :  Second edition of poetry slam set to hold this August

Sound of sages poetry slam is spoken word competition created to test the performance level of poets.

  Published:
play Winner of the first edition of SOS, Oloruntobiloba Abiodun collecting his cash prize (Sound of sages)

SOS slam poetry competition was created to challenge spoken word poets (both budding and experienced) to test their performance level.

Sound Of Sages (SOS) was an idea derived from the title of one of Paul Word (Winner of WarOfWords Season 4)’s slam winning piece “SOS” after WarOfWords4 by Bankole Kolawole.

play 2nd edition of Sound of sages (Sound of sages)

 

The idea expanded into establishing a strictly spoken-word poetry enclave, later with the inclusion of like-minded experienced slam-winning Spoken-word Poets/Artistes like Olayinka Samson Aremu (PoeTHICK Samurai); Paul Word, Kemistree Bakare (Winner of Eko Poetry Slam 2014 and Abuja Literary Slam 2016), James Ademuyiwa (Convener of EmpoweredByWords; a spoken word, music and drama event) and few others.

With a panache for massive development of the gradually growing spoken-word poetry industry in Nigeria, we were moved by the enviable contribution of pacesetters like Olumide “King Olulu” Holloway, Sir Eriata Oribhabor, Efe Paul Azino, Enigmatic Olumide Bisiriyu in the art of poetry promotion in Nigeria, hence the desire to tread that path.

play Moments from Sound of sages season 1 (Sound of sages)

 

We are likewise disturbed by the increase in criminal activities in the Nigeria of today, due to the rate of unemployment in the country, lack of social amenities, infrastructure, etc thus, the motivation to organize a competition geared at encouraging young word wigglers in channeling their talents towards nation building and positive personal development, at least; hence “SoundOfSages Poetry Slam” 2016.

With the memories of SOS Poetry Slam 1.0 is still very fresh in our memories, the second edition of slam poetry is back to test the performance level of poets, not just via integral but empirical mode, through maverick thinkers, especially directed towards developing the gradually growing spoken word industry in Nigeria.

Slam prize money

Winner                          N25,000.00

1 st  Runner-up                N15,000.00

2 nd  Runner-up               N10,000.00

The 3 finalists get other additional gifts items.

Date:                           Saturday, 20th August 2016.

Time :                         2pm

Venue:                        8, Anthony Obe Street, Off Musari Apena Street, Ewutuntun, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos –Nigeria.

play Moments from sound of sages season 1 (Sound of sages)

 

SOS is out to encourage young minds to channel their talents towards correcting societal ills, nation building, etc thereby shunning violence and other social vices that may further paint our noble country; Nigeria, in bad light globally.

Follow social media accounts.

Instagram/Twitter: @soundofsages

Author

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
(instagram)

