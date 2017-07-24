Nigerian Student Poetry :  "Watchman, of a Ruined City" by Joshua Omenga

Watchman on empty watchtower..The devouring wolves of your lament..
Watchman on empty watchtower
Into this bleak future, he peers
Behind, the ruin looms
Of your beloved country:
Flow of blood on thresholds
Wives ravished before husbands
Parents butchered before children
Aged bones suffused in offspring’s blood…
Watchman, report this horror in your land
Where each step treads
On the soul of a lost dear one
Kindred bones lie asunder
The eyes cannot see the nose
Everywhere, this redness in your land
Testimonial to your elite’s greed
Invites questions for the reckoning
Watchman, on this gloom
Of your country’s doom
Turn from your watch-post
The enemies are within
The devouring wolves of your lament
Are dwellers in your pen
Those whom you shelter
Are the causers of your sorrow
The torches have gone out
The last cry at the rooftop
Signals your city’s extinction
There is no assuage for remnants
Soused in brethren blood
Watchman on this watchtower
What mystery shall you tell
Of those who have gone?
Dip your brush into their blood
And paint their gory history
Joshua Omenga is a 500-level student of the Faculty of Law, University of Lagos, Lagos State.