Home > Pulse Books >

Nigerian Student Poetry :  "Voices" by Victor Ugwu

Nigerian Student Poetry "Voices" by Victor Ugwu

I hear voices...Teething boundless souls...In my head...

  • Published:
play Looking into space (The Atlantic)

Nigerian Student Poetry "Hello" by Michael Adedayo
Nigerian "He drunkard" by Nwakaibeya Tochukwu Joshua
Nigerian Student Poetry "Nothing" by Eweke Oghenemaro Russell
Nigerian Student Poetry "Fear" by Alamutu Samiat Adetoun
Enjoy Lagos Brand celebrates “Lagos at 50” with a new edition of its premium coupon book
Nigerian Student Poetry "The perfect sex" by Ladipo Dolapo Olumuyiwa
Farafina Trust 2017 edition of the creative writing workshop cancelled
Book Review Folake Olagunju reviews Teju Cole's "Everyday is for the thief"
Chimamanda Adichie Nigerian writer wins a major French literally award for her book, "Dear Ijeawele"
Wole Soyinka 7 interesting facts about the Nigerian Nobel Laureate you should know
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

I see voices

Death's voices

Sitting on life's benches

Teething boundless souls

Into shadows of swaddled laughter

Burping, asking more

 

I hear voices

Time's voices

Singing on keys of its ‘morrow

Resounding drums of ten and

A thousand rhythms of days

Along with swaying echoes of barren

Nights to be eaten with death's canine

 

The concurrence of acrid

Smell of embalmed voices

And permeating kisses of voices

Corroding my bones

 

And voices

In my head

Like a garden of grenades

Prune plumes of broiled dawn

On untarred isled desert

Drought, thirsty for voiced

Enchantments of my fore sins

 

Victor Ugwu is in the final year of his ND programme at the Federal Polytechnic Bida, Niger State.

More

Harry Potter J K Rowling set to publish 2 new books this October
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
(instagram)

Top 3

1 Nigerian Student Poetry "Hello" by Michael Adedayobullet
2 Nigerian Writers Competition 2017 Nigeria LNG (NLNG) Prize for...bullet
3 Harry Potter J K Rowling set to publish 2 new books this Octoberbullet

Pulse Books

Nigerian Student Poetry "Pigments" by Covenant Chimnonso
 
Wole Soyinka 7 interesting facts about the Nigerian Nobel Laureate you should know
Nigerian Student Poetry "Hermit's torture" by Chris Chinedu Ibeh
American Gods
American Gods The resurrection of deities