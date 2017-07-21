Nigerian Student Poetry :  "Voices" by Victor Ugwu

I hear voices...Teething boundless souls...In my head...
I see voices
Death's voices
Sitting on life's benches
Teething boundless souls
Into shadows of swaddled laughter
Burping, asking more
I hear voices
Time's voices
Singing on keys of its ‘morrow
Resounding drums of ten and
A thousand rhythms of days
Along with swaying echoes of barren
Nights to be eaten with death's canine
The concurrence of acrid
Smell of embalmed voices
And permeating kisses of voices
Corroding my bones
And voices
In my head
Like a garden of grenades
Prune plumes of broiled dawn
On untarred isled desert
Drought, thirsty for voiced
Enchantments of my fore sins
Victor Ugwu is in the final year of his ND programme at the Federal Polytechnic Bida, Niger State.