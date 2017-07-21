Nigerian Student Poetry :  "Voices" by Victor Ugwu

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

I see voices

Death's voices

Sitting on life's benches

Teething boundless souls

Into shadows of swaddled laughter

Burping, asking more

I hear voices

Time's voices

Singing on keys of its ‘morrow

Resounding drums of ten and

A thousand rhythms of days

Along with swaying echoes of barren

Nights to be eaten with death's canine

The concurrence of acrid

Smell of embalmed voices

And permeating kisses of voices

Corroding my bones

And voices

In my head

Like a garden of grenades

Prune plumes of broiled dawn

On untarred isled desert

Drought, thirsty for voiced

Enchantments of my fore sins

Victor Ugwu is in the final year of his ND programme at the Federal Polytechnic Bida, Niger State.