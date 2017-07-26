Nigerian Student Poetry :  "Ugonma" by Joseph Chucks Ikechukwu

Allow me rhyme without..Thread gently on this tethered earth..
Ugonma!
Allow me rhyme without
metaphors,
Write a world of
possibilities without doors,
Let my pen bleed in
loving infatuation…
And my similes come
as poetic education.
Ugonma!
Thread gently on this tethered
earth
For your limbs of brass
Make my heart fumble like
grass…
Smile with ease
For your dentition of platinum
Blinks and jinks the doors
of my stomach.
Ugonma!
Let me express
Your beauty without
euphemism,
Let me caress
The tip of my pen with loving
favouritism,
Let me compare your shining
profile to the overwhelming sun.
Joseph Chucks Ikechukwu is an ND2 student of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Ogun State.