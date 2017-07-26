Home > Pulse Books >

Nigerian Student Poetry :  "Ugonma" by Joseph Chucks Ikechukwu

Nigerian Student Poetry "Ugonma" by Joseph Chucks Ikechukwu

Ugonma!

Allow me rhyme without

metaphors,

Write a world of

possibilities without doors,

Let my pen bleed in

loving infatuation…

And my similes come

as poetic education.

 

Ugonma!

Thread gently on this tethered

earth

For your limbs of brass

Make my heart fumble like

grass…

Smile with ease

For your dentition of platinum

Blinks and jinks the doors

of my stomach.

 

Ugonma!

Let me express

Your beauty without

euphemism,

Let me caress

The tip of my pen with loving

favouritism,

Let me compare your shining

profile to the overwhelming sun.

 

Joseph Chucks Ikechukwu is an ND2 student of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Ogun State.

