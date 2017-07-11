Nigerian Student Poetry :  "Twilight" by Kelechi Ezeigwe

Twilight comes with nostalgia of us..This moment brings memories of us coming with the noise of the wind..
The close of the day when golden rays begin to fade
When the sun departs with its glowing halo
And grey clouds overtake the world above
Then the atmosphere at the end of the earth’s horizon
Is suddenly this cosmos of complete serenity
And the birds, in gathered harmony,
Journey home in peaceful meditation
Twilight is here, full and grey
Breaking through distant forests, mountains,
Seas, cemeteries and sparse deserted fields
To shroud the earth in somberness
To envelop me, and you laying
Where you rest, ‘Gone with the wind of time’
Written as your epitaph
This moment brings memories of us coming with the
noise of the wind.
At twilight they unfold, hanging in the air as
Thick wools of clouds dyed with a tinge of grey
It brings back days withered away like summer
flowers
Days we alone lay side by side, lovers,
Boys, young and virile
The sky, like crisp paper, spreads above us
We long to reach and touch and squeeze it
And the glued gay stars would twinkle and drop
On the blissful shore of sea sands where we lay side
by side
Those were memories
The reminiscent book of past times
Soothing as they flip through at twilight
Bitter as they lay withered beneath your cracked
Cement grave, sprouting wilting grasses and wild
flowers
These memories bring me back here
Seated by the edge of your grave
To watch the hue of twilight on my face
In silence of the cemetery
Chirping of little birds perching
On broken crosses and fragile willows
Soaked on the feathers of swallows flying across
In slow motion, weary and melancholic
These memories bring me back here
I, now a broken fragment
You, gone from the hatred of this creation
Once upon a time
We always meet twilight, radiant
That moment love arches itself across the sky
A towering rainbow to behold
Now twilight comes grey and solemn
Breaking through to unfold gone days
Moments I realize again and again
How broken we are made
To search forever the earth for lost happiness
Kelechi Ezeigwe is a 400-level student of the Department of English and Literary Studies, Faculty of Arts, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State.