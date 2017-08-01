Nigerian Student Poetry :  "The book died" by Taiye Kolawole

Laughter sprang from throats, Of those seated with brains before books,but doctor said again..
"The book died
long time ago."
Doctor told us.
Laughter sprang from throats
Of those seated with brains before books,
but doctor said again,
"The book died
long time ago
and I participated in its burial.”
More laughter
echoed from back to front
of the classroom.
But it is true,
many lazy brains killed the book
just like less salt kills food.
He repeated
with a threat of evidence –
a graphological decline in studies,
at sixteen years of teaching.
"The book died
long time ago.”
Doctor told us,
so we continued resuscitating
as we put our pens on opened books.
Taiye Kolawole is a poet and 400-level student of Department of English and Literary Studies, Faculty of Arts and humanities Kogi State University, Anyigba, Kogi State.