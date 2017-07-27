Home > Pulse Books >

Nigerian Student Poetry :  "The awakening" by Opaniyan Damilola Emmanuela

Nigerian Student Poetry "The awakening" by Opaniyan Damilola Emmanuela

She shed the weight she was beset with,In her birthday suit she was..

  • Published:
play Black girl in the bathroom (shutterstock)

Nigerian Student Poetry "Ugonma" by Joseph Chucks Ikechukwu
Book Review Folake Olagunju reviews Teju Cole's "Everyday is for the thief"
Nigerian Student Poetry "Watchman, of a Ruined City" by Joshua Omenga
Harry Potter J K Rowling set to publish 2 new books this October
Chimamanda Adichie Nigerian writer wins a major French literally award for her book, "Dear Ijeawele"
Nigerian Student Poetry "Voices" by Victor Ugwu
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Author awarded the Mary McCarthy award making her the first Nigerian to receive the award
Farafina Trust 2017 edition of the creative writing workshop cancelled
Nigerian Student Poetry Prize 2017 Bakre Fadil, Ajah Henry, Bona Solomon emerge winners of the competition
Nigerian Student Poetry "Abike" by George Ebuka Shakewords
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

She walked out of the cubicle

with trepidation in her heart

She was going to do it

She had heard so much about it

But she never thought she would experience it

Like a dream, a nightmare, an eerie delusion

It really was happening

She stepped into yet a smaller cubicle

She stood on trembling feet

She really was going to do it

She put down her burden

But it stayed with her

The other one

The one she couldn’t let go

She shed the weight she was beset with

In her birthday suit she was

She cringed, flinched, and recoiled

But couldn’t leave

She had to do it;

She closed her mind and her feelings

Resolved not to dissolve

Picked up the bar and the loofa

Speedily, with shaky hands, and did it

Her momentum rapidly increased

She sped up, sped up and sped up

All at once, it was over!

She was free

She picked up her towel

Wrapped it around her body

Picked up her bucket, sponge and soap

And walked out of the bathroom

She had overcome

She had won the battle;

Her first bath in the hostel’s bathroom

 

Opaniyan Damilola Emmanuela is a 400-level of the Department of Communication and Language Arts, Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State.

More

Nigeria Prize For Literature 11 authors have been shortlisted for $100,000 NLNG sponsored award
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
(instagram)

Top 3

1 African Literature 7 Nigerian new books you need to read in 2017bullet
2 Nigerian Writers Competition 2017 Nigeria LNG (NLNG) Prize for...bullet
3 Nigerian Student Poetry "Ugonma" by Joseph Chucks Ikechukwubullet

Pulse Books

NLNG
Nigeria Prize For Literature 11 authors have been shortlisted for $100,000 NLNG sponsored award
Nigerian Student Poetry "Abike" by George Ebuka Shakewords
A watchman
Nigerian Student Poetry "Watchman, of a Ruined City" by Joshua Omenga
Nigerian Student Poetry "Voices" by Victor Ugwu