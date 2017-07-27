Nigerian Student Poetry :  "The awakening" by Opaniyan Damilola Emmanuela

She shed the weight she was beset with,In her birthday suit she was..
She walked out of the cubicle
with trepidation in her heart
She was going to do it
She had heard so much about it
But she never thought she would experience it
Like a dream, a nightmare, an eerie delusion
It really was happening
She stepped into yet a smaller cubicle
She stood on trembling feet
She really was going to do it
She put down her burden
But it stayed with her
The other one
The one she couldn’t let go
She shed the weight she was beset with
In her birthday suit she was
She cringed, flinched, and recoiled
But couldn’t leave
She had to do it;
She closed her mind and her feelings
Resolved not to dissolve
Picked up the bar and the loofa
Speedily, with shaky hands, and did it
Her momentum rapidly increased
She sped up, sped up and sped up
All at once, it was over!
She was free
She picked up her towel
Wrapped it around her body
Picked up her bucket, sponge and soap
And walked out of the bathroom
She had overcome
She had won the battle;
Her first bath in the hostel’s bathroom
Opaniyan Damilola Emmanuela is a 400-level of the Department of Communication and Language Arts, Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State.