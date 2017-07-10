Home > Pulse Books >

Nigerian Student Poetry :  "Tell Zuma she's a black" by Obochi Moses

Nigerian Student Poetry "Tell Zuma she's a black" by Obochi Moses

O Zuma my priceless pearl..Those times we appreciated the gods for having made us black..

  • Published:
play (Pinterest)

Cynthia Emili Nigerian author launches new book with book reading and signing
Nigerian "He drunkard" by Nwakaibeya Tochukwu Joshua
Enjoy Lagos Brand celebrates “Lagos at 50” with a new edition of its premium coupon book
Nigerian Student Poetry "Tell the government" by Awoniyi Rasheed
Book Launch Nigerian author, Cynthia Emili, launches new book, "Marking pens and fireflies" this weekend
Nigerian Student Poetry "Nothing" by Eweke Oghenemaro Russell
Nigerian Student Poetry "Dark Rites" by Benson Monday Joseph
Bonang Matheba South African OAP shares tips for success in her new book, "Bonang from A to B"
Nigerian Student Poetry Prize 2017 Bakre Fadil, Ajah Henry, Bona Solomon emerge winners of the competition
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Author awarded the Mary McCarthy award making her the first Nigerian to receive the award
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

O my sweet Zuma

How could you forget so soon

The memories of how we sat

Under the Dabino tree

On the green plains of the savannah

With shriveled winds

Of the lofty Sahara sipping through

Pores of our souls?

 

Those times we appreciated

The gods for having made us black

And that is what we truly are.

Those times we looked into the depths

Of each other’s eyes and loved

The inherent beauties of a culture

That’s simple, naïve, vibrant and dovetailed

In the love that’s found in you and me.

 

O Zuma my priceless pearl

How could you forget so soon

The times we sat under the moon

Absolved in tales of the warriors?

How they died so many times without dying

To live in the immortality of the gods…

And you say ‘’I can’t remember these anymore.’’

 

How could you forget the fingers

You once relished and licked

After dipping it into the soups of the ancestors

And you say ‘’I can’t remember the ingredients that

spice my origin and background anymore.’’

 

O Zuma my sugared banana

The chocolate ebony color of your skin

Still catches my eyes with a deep thrust

Only for you to soil it in lust

To say ‘’I don’t like all that’s within,

the within of what makes you to be an African.’’

 

How could you forget the coconut oil

We used to rub on our skins

And made its beauty reflect

the natural splendors of a people

And you say ‘’I’m not Black.’’

 

Obochi Moses, born 2nd of February, 1987, is a 300-level student of the Department of Theology Good Shepherd Major Seminary Kaduna, Faculty of Theology Pontifical Urbanian University Rome training for the Catholic Priesthood under the aegis of the Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna.

More

Chimamanda Adichie Nigerian writer wins a major French literally award for her book, "Dear Ijeawele"
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
(instagram)

Top 3

1 Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's latest, Dear Ijeawele, urges us to raise a...bullet
2 Nigerian Writers Competition 2017 Nigeria LNG (NLNG) Prize for...bullet
3 Othuke Ominiabohs Nigerian author set to tour East Africa to promote...bullet

Pulse Books

Nigerian "He drunkard" by Nwakaibeya Tochukwu Joshua
Chimamanda Adichie Nigerian writer wins a major French literally award for her book, "Dear Ijeawele"
Nigerian Student Poetry "Shores of gender insanity" by Oyebade Timileyin Tobi
Farafina Trust 2017 edition of the creative writing workshop cancelled