Nigerian Student Poetry :  "Tell Zuma she's a black" by Obochi Moses

O Zuma my priceless pearl..Those times we appreciated the gods for having made us black..
O my sweet Zuma
How could you forget so soon
The memories of how we sat
Under the Dabino tree
On the green plains of the savannah
With shriveled winds
Of the lofty Sahara sipping through
Pores of our souls?
Those times we appreciated
The gods for having made us black
And that is what we truly are.
Those times we looked into the depths
Of each other’s eyes and loved
The inherent beauties of a culture
That’s simple, naïve, vibrant and dovetailed
In the love that’s found in you and me.
O Zuma my priceless pearl
How could you forget so soon
The times we sat under the moon
Absolved in tales of the warriors?
How they died so many times without dying
To live in the immortality of the gods…
And you say ‘’I can’t remember these anymore.’’
How could you forget the fingers
You once relished and licked
After dipping it into the soups of the ancestors
And you say ‘’I can’t remember the ingredients that
spice my origin and background anymore.’’
O Zuma my sugared banana
The chocolate ebony color of your skin
Still catches my eyes with a deep thrust
Only for you to soil it in lust
To say ‘’I don’t like all that’s within,
the within of what makes you to be an African.’’
How could you forget the coconut oil
We used to rub on our skins
And made its beauty reflect
the natural splendors of a people
And you say ‘’I’m not Black.’’
Obochi Moses, born 2nd of February, 1987, is a 300-level student of the Department of Theology Good Shepherd Major Seminary Kaduna, Faculty of Theology Pontifical Urbanian University Rome training for the Catholic Priesthood under the aegis of the Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna.