Nigerian Student Poetry :  "Silence cries" by Chinweuba Henry Endurance

Silently, they moved into our homeland

With their white fattened companions

Sleeping in the wilderness

Silently, they began to invade our farms

And at night, flames on our huts

With bodies littered everywhere

Silently, they escaped back into their shell

We cried for help but silence replied

Yes, they were all silent while we cried

Chinweuba Henry Endurance is a student of the Department of English and Literary Studies at Federal University Lokoja, Kogi State. He was among 25 selected participants of the ANA/Yusuf Ali Creative Writing workshop 2015.