Home > Pulse Books >

Nigerian Student Poetry :  "Silence cries" by Chinweuba Henry Endurance

Nigerian Student Poetry "Silence cries" by Chinweuba Henry Endurance

Silently, they moved into our homeland...We cried for help but silence replied...

  • Published:
play Obama silently weeping (Europapress)

Nigerian Student Poetry "Cry of the wrecked" by Iwuchukwu Jephta
Nigerian Student Poetry "The awakening" by Opaniyan Damilola Emmanuela
Sound Of Sages Second edition of poetry slam set to hold this August
Nigerian Student Poetry "Ugonma" by Joseph Chucks Ikechukwu
Nigeria Prize For Literature 11 authors have been shortlisted for $100,000 NLNG sponsored award
Harry Potter J K Rowling set to publish 2 new books this October
Chimamanda Adichie Nigerian writer wins a major French literally award for her book, "Dear Ijeawele"
Farafina Trust 2017 edition of the creative writing workshop cancelled
Nigerian Student Poetry "I dream of a mad man" by Adedayo Adeyemi Agarau
Book Review Folake Olagunju reviews Teju Cole's "Everyday is for the thief"
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Silently, they moved into our homeland

With their white fattened companions

Sleeping in the wilderness

Silently, they began to invade our farms

And at night, flames on our huts

With bodies littered everywhere

Silently, they escaped back into their shell

We cried for help but silence replied

Yes, they were all silent while we cried

 

Chinweuba Henry Endurance is a student of the Department of English and Literary Studies at Federal University Lokoja, Kogi State. He was among 25 selected participants of the ANA/Yusuf Ali Creative Writing workshop 2015.

More

Nigerian Student Poetry "Let's go to Africa" by Famuwagun Festus
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
(instagram)

Top 3

1 Nigerian Writers Competition 2017 Nigeria LNG (NLNG) Prize for...bullet
2 A Lesson In Drawing by Nizar Qabbani Only people who appreciate poetry...bullet
3 Poetry Competition Nigerian Student Poetry Prize 2017 calls for...bullet

Pulse Books

Nigerian Student Poetry "Let's go to Africa" by Famuwagun Festus
Nigerian Student Poetry "I dream of a mad man" by Adedayo Adeyemi Agarau
Nigerian Student Poetry "Rain" by Nzube Ifechukwu
Nigerian Student Poetry "The book died" by Taiye Kolawole