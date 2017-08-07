Nigerian Student Poetry :  "Silence cries" by Chinweuba Henry Endurance

Silently, they moved into our homeland...We cried for help but silence replied...
Silently, they moved into our homeland
With their white fattened companions
Sleeping in the wilderness
Silently, they began to invade our farms
And at night, flames on our huts
With bodies littered everywhere
Silently, they escaped back into their shell
We cried for help but silence replied
Yes, they were all silent while we cried
Chinweuba Henry Endurance is a student of the Department of English and Literary Studies at Federal University Lokoja, Kogi State. He was among 25 selected participants of the ANA/Yusuf Ali Creative Writing workshop 2015.