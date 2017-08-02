Nigerian Student Poetry :  "Rain" by Nzube Ifechukwu

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Come quench my parched throat,

Rain

Come douse my burning tongue

My nostrils choke on this dust

My flesh chafes from constant contact with these

calloused soles

Come save me from the sun’s unblinking stare

Bandage his eyes with a misty blanket

Bestir me from this protracted frigidity

Tickle my desire

My fecund bosom will split open

The innards will spring forth with new life

Lure the children naked before your sheeny wetness

I love their innocent soles gliding over my clean trunk

Nzube Ifechukwu is a 500-level student of the Department of Electrical Engineering, University of Nigeria, Nsukka.