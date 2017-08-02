Nigerian Student Poetry :  "Rain" by Nzube Ifechukwu

My flesh chafes from constant contact with these calloused soles..Come quench my parched throat..
Come quench my parched throat,
Rain
Come douse my burning tongue
My nostrils choke on this dust
My flesh chafes from constant contact with these
calloused soles
Come save me from the sun’s unblinking stare
Bandage his eyes with a misty blanket
Bestir me from this protracted frigidity
Tickle my desire
My fecund bosom will split open
The innards will spring forth with new life
Lure the children naked before your sheeny wetness
I love their innocent soles gliding over my clean trunk
Nzube Ifechukwu is a 500-level student of the Department of Electrical Engineering, University of Nigeria, Nsukka.