Home > Pulse Books >

Nigerian Student Poetry :  "Rain" by Nzube Ifechukwu

Nigerian Student Poetry "Rain" by Nzube Ifechukwu

My flesh chafes from constant contact with these calloused soles..Come quench my parched throat..

  • Published:
play Woman under the rain (Pinterest)

Nigeria Prize For Literature 11 authors have been shortlisted for $100,000 NLNG sponsored award
Nigerian Student Poetry "Ugonma" by Joseph Chucks Ikechukwu
Sound Of Sages Second edition of poetry slam set to hold this August
Nigerian Student Poetry "Watchman, of a Ruined City" by Joshua Omenga
Nigerian Student Poetry "Abike" by George Ebuka Shakewords
Nigerian Student Poetry "Cry of the wrecked" by Iwuchukwu Jephta
Nigerian Student Poetry "Hermit's torture" by Chris Chinedu Ibeh
American Gods The resurrection of deities
Wole Soyinka 7 interesting facts about the Nigerian Nobel Laureate you should know
Harry Potter J K Rowling set to publish 2 new books this October
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Come quench my parched throat,

Rain

Come douse my burning tongue

 

My nostrils choke on this dust

My flesh chafes from constant contact with these

calloused soles

 

Come save me from the sun’s unblinking stare

Bandage his eyes with a misty blanket

 

Bestir me from this protracted frigidity

Tickle my desire

My fecund bosom will split open

The innards will spring forth with new life

 

Lure the children naked before your sheeny wetness

I love their innocent soles gliding over my clean trunk

 

Nzube Ifechukwu is a 500-level student of the Department of Electrical Engineering, University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

More

Nigerian Student Poetry "The book died" by Taiye Kolawole
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
(instagram)

Top 3

1 Nigerian Student Poetry "Cry of the wrecked" by Iwuchukwu Jephtabullet
2 Nigerian Student Poetry "The book died" by Taiye Kolawolebullet
3 Sound Of Sages Second edition of poetry slam set to hold this Augustbullet

Pulse Books

Nigerian Student Poetry "The awakening" by Opaniyan Damilola Emmanuela
Nigerian Student Poetry "Ugonma" by Joseph Chucks Ikechukwu
Nigeria Prize For Literature 11 authors have been shortlisted for $100,000 NLNG sponsored award
Nigerian Student Poetry "Abike" by George Ebuka Shakewords