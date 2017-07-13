Nigerian Student Poetry :  "Pigments" by Covenant Chimnonso

Dry phlegm, laced pathways lying..deep will forever call unto deep..
Stretches of coal
Tar intertwining
And crisscrossing the path
To the white house
Dry phlegm
Laced pathways lying
Tired upon landmarks
Of pain and
Tears
And whetted saliva
And baked
Brains
Crushed upon
Weak streets
Where is your sting
Color?
Where is your
Bite?
Where is your
Roar thunder?
Where is your
Fire lightning?
Where is your scream
Rain?
Deep
Will forever call
Unto deep –
Hence the need
For headsets.
Monochrome
Will forever love shades
And laces will only complement
Shoes - not the other way
Round.
Sewer pipes
Latrines and so forth
Know no prejudice nor race
Except the morning rush
In crowded homes
Just before bath
Time.
Covenant Chimnonso is a 400-level student of English Language and Literature, Faculty of Arts, University of Benin, Benin City, Edo State. He loves beans and plantain devoid of onions.