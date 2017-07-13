Home > Pulse Books >

Nigerian Student Poetry :  "Pigments" by Covenant Chimnonso

Nigerian Student Poetry "Pigments" by Covenant Chimnonso

Dry phlegm, laced pathways lying..deep will forever call unto deep..

  • Published:
play Pigments (Ink world magazine)

Book Review American Gods
Nigerian Student Poetry "Twilight" by Kelechi Ezeigwe
Book Review Folake Olagunju reviews Teju Cole's "Everyday is for the thief"
Cynthia Emili Nigerian author launches new book with book reading and signing
Nigerian Student Poetry "Hermit's torture" by Chris Chinedu Ibeh
Enjoy Lagos Brand celebrates “Lagos at 50” with a new edition of its premium coupon book
Book Launch Nigerian author, Cynthia Emili, launches new book, "Marking pens and fireflies" this weekend
Farafina Trust 2017 edition of the creative writing workshop cancelled
Nigerian Student Poetry "Saltwater" by Mojekwu Ifeanyichukwu Nzube
Chimamanda Adichie Nigerian writer wins a major French literally award for her book, "Dear Ijeawele"
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Stretches of coal

Tar intertwining

And crisscrossing the path

To the white house

 

Dry phlegm

Laced pathways lying

Tired upon landmarks

Of pain and

Tears

And whetted saliva

And baked

Brains

Crushed upon

Weak streets

 

Where is your sting

Color?

Where is your

Bite?

 

Where is your

Roar thunder?

Where is your

Fire lightning?

Where is your scream

Rain?

 

Deep

Will forever call

Unto deep –

Hence the need

For headsets.

 

Monochrome

Will forever love shades

And laces will only complement

Shoes - not the other way

Round.

 

Sewer pipes

Latrines and so forth

Know no prejudice nor race

Except the morning rush

In crowded homes

Just before bath

Time.

 

Covenant Chimnonso is a 400-level student of English Language and Literature, Faculty of Arts, University of Benin, Benin City, Edo State. He loves beans and plantain devoid of onions.

More

Wole Soyinka 7 interesting facts about the Nigerian Nobel Laureate you should know
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
(instagram)

Top 3

1 Wole Soyinka 7 interesting facts about the Nigerian Nobel Laureate you...bullet
2 Book Review American Godsbullet
3 Nigerian Student Poetry "Hermit's torture" by Chris Chinedu Ibehbullet

Pulse Books

Nigerian Student Poetry "Twilight" by Kelechi Ezeigwe
Nigerian Student Poetry "Tell Zuma she's a black" by Obochi Moses
Nigerian "He drunkard" by Nwakaibeya Tochukwu Joshua
Chimamanda Adichie Nigerian writer wins a major French literally award for her book, "Dear Ijeawele"