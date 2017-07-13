Nigerian Student Poetry :  "Pigments" by Covenant Chimnonso

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Stretches of coal

Tar intertwining

And crisscrossing the path

To the white house

Dry phlegm

Laced pathways lying

Tired upon landmarks

Of pain and

Tears

And whetted saliva

And baked

Brains

Crushed upon

Weak streets

Where is your sting

Color?

Where is your

Bite?

Where is your

Roar thunder?

Where is your

Fire lightning?

Where is your scream

Rain?

Deep

Will forever call

Unto deep –

Hence the need

For headsets.

Monochrome

Will forever love shades

And laces will only complement

Shoes - not the other way

Round.

Sewer pipes

Latrines and so forth

Know no prejudice nor race

Except the morning rush

In crowded homes

Just before bath

Time.

Covenant Chimnonso is a 400-level student of English Language and Literature, Faculty of Arts, University of Benin, Benin City, Edo State. He loves beans and plantain devoid of onions.