Nigerian Student Poetry "Let's go to Africa" by Famuwagun Festus

I need an ideal place to go

 

My mortal, an adventurous sailor,

Seeks immortal voyage in a living Eden

 

My sight, like a famished beast,

Longs to feast on nature’s beauty

In a lighting hurry

 

Let’s go to Africa

The home of many a Mandela

Who made selfless calls

To make the world liveable for all

 

Come down to Afriland

To behold the world’s foremost sand

On which the most ancient trees stand

Come, view Atlantic land

And frescade its dainty strand

 

The community of greens

Filled with kingly shrubs and tropic trees

Cut in pieces by principal waters

Nile, one of them

Niger and Orange, some of them

With jungles full of fancy beasts

 

Have you seen an Afriqueen

Her swinging hips, elsewhere, you can’t find

It brings pendulum to your mind

 

Famuwagun Festus is a 200-level student of the Department of Communication &amp; Language Arts, Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State.

