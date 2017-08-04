Nigerian Student Poetry :  "Let's go to Africa" by Famuwagun Festus

To behold the world’s foremost sand...The home of many a Mandela...
I need an ideal place to go
My mortal, an adventurous sailor,
Seeks immortal voyage in a living Eden
My sight, like a famished beast,
Longs to feast on nature’s beauty
In a lighting hurry
Let’s go to Africa
The home of many a Mandela
Who made selfless calls
To make the world liveable for all
Come down to Afriland
To behold the world’s foremost sand
On which the most ancient trees stand
Come, view Atlantic land
And frescade its dainty strand
The community of greens
Filled with kingly shrubs and tropic trees
Cut in pieces by principal waters
Nile, one of them
Niger and Orange, some of them
With jungles full of fancy beasts
Have you seen an Afriqueen
Her swinging hips, elsewhere, you can’t find
It brings pendulum to your mind
Famuwagun Festus is a 200-level student of the Department of Communication & Language Arts, Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State.