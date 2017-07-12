Nigerian Student Poetry :  "Hermit's torture" by Chris Chinedu Ibeh

Simon sits aloof behind the tree..he looks to the sky and creates a make believe..
It is dusk again
the least favourite time of the day
Simon sits aloof behind the tree
secreting pints of emotions from his facial crevice
the joy of age mates forever elude him
silence is his best friend
loneliness becomes his favourite past time
the night mocks his tears
while the gloom of the night challenges
his sadness
he looks to the sky and creates a make believe
his abysmal source of relief
is forever haunted by the rumblings of his belly
his reprieve; the infinite swallowing of spittle
continuously making bones brittle
he falls into slumber
always and overly at the mercy of nature
nobody cares, nobody sees
in sorrowful bliss, he awaits the next day
prepping his mind for the next certain
anguish...
Chris Chinedu Ibeh is a 300-level student of the Department of Social Sciences, Faculty of Humanities, Federal University Otuoke, Bayelsa.