Nigerian Student Poetry :  "Hello" by Michael Adedayo

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Hello,

My name is homeless

I live everywhere you can find coldness

You will see me where war has torn

In cracks and spoilt breaches

I am hanging out for hope.

Hello,

I am the voice that cries

In the early morning

For justice, for my actualization

I am the son of the woman

Who died while hawking

I am the son of the man killed in his taxi.

Hello,

I am the soul of the child soldier

I am the soul burnt in wars I am unaware of

I have maimed many

I lost my sanity when the world left me exposed.

Hello,

I am your sister

Raped, battered, scarred

By men and organizations

By laws and hopelessness

I am dying in face of my shame

Living in a world that cares little about me

But says many words.

Hello,

Are you out there?

We are the soul of men burning

In bombsites and in holy pogroms

We are the souls of the offender and the offended.

We are the killed and the killer

The ones sympathy was showered on

The ones curses were dished out to

We are the soul of dead men.

Hello,

The world is no longer safe

Today, peace is here; tomorrow, carnage follows

Today, health is here; tomorrow, death arrives

Hello,

Can you help us?

Hello,

Will you help us?

Michael Adedayo, born in Lagos, is a 300-level student of the Department of Political Science, University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State.