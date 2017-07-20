Nigerian Student Poetry :  "Hello" by Michael Adedayo

My name is homeless, I live everywhere you can find coldness...I am hanging out for hope...
Hello,
My name is homeless
I live everywhere you can find coldness
You will see me where war has torn
In cracks and spoilt breaches
I am hanging out for hope.
Hello,
I am the voice that cries
In the early morning
For justice, for my actualization
I am the son of the woman
Who died while hawking
I am the son of the man killed in his taxi.
Hello,
I am the soul of the child soldier
I am the soul burnt in wars I am unaware of
I have maimed many
I lost my sanity when the world left me exposed.
Hello,
I am your sister
Raped, battered, scarred
By men and organizations
By laws and hopelessness
I am dying in face of my shame
Living in a world that cares little about me
But says many words.
Hello,
Are you out there?
We are the soul of men burning
In bombsites and in holy pogroms
We are the souls of the offender and the offended.
We are the killed and the killer
The ones sympathy was showered on
The ones curses were dished out to
We are the soul of dead men.
Hello,
The world is no longer safe
Today, peace is here; tomorrow, carnage follows
Today, health is here; tomorrow, death arrives
Hello,
Can you help us?
Hello,
Will you help us?
Michael Adedayo, born in Lagos, is a 300-level student of the Department of Political Science, University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State.