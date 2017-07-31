Nigerian Student Poetry :  "Cry of the wrecked" by Iwuchukwu Jephta

Monsters in sagged dirty jeans..Hawks in search of street prey...
I'm blushed in the streets,
Whip me not again
With your malicious words...
Gun me not
With winks of your eyes.
Like a river, lies the pain in me,
Drunk am I of its bitter sweetness;
Not of my will but of adversity.
II
Innocent am I, a minor
Wrecked in innocence;
In the freshness of my age –
In mint condition…
Let the world hear me!
Cast me no stones,
cast them the stones – those hoodlums,
Monsters in sagged dirty jeans
Whose beards and hairs
Outgrow the forest of death.
Hawks in search of street prey...
Vectors of infirmity;
The one I now bear, uncurable for life.
III
Found they a specimen for their manliness?
I, the strength of their youth?
With wrest, did they break all barriers
Leaving me hapless
In turns, they wrote forcefully
With their large pens on my virgin page,
spilling papy inks into me,
Planting this seed of hatred.
Germinating and growing
Like weed into ominous fruit of spite,
Protruding into unknown fortune.
Bastard – product of crime!
IV
Let the world hear me!
What's life lived in ruins?
Open wild ears to my sonorous
Wail, in audible silence.
Harangue me not in the streets again,
Call me no names, I'm not
Of easy virtue or of the streets!
It's only in my life's journey
Have I become a victim –
Victim of circumstance,
Living in sugared pains
Of life's cruelty.
Iwuchukwu Jephta is a 200-level student of the Department of English, School of Languages, Faculty of Education, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria; an affiliation of Federal College of Education Kontagora, Niger state. He hails from Imo state, Nigeria.