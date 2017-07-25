Nigeria Prize For Literature :  11 authors have been shortlisted for $100,000 NLNG sponsored award

11 authors have been shortlisted for the $100,000 NLNG sponsored literature prize.

The Nigeria Prize for Literature, sponsored by the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Company Limited (NLNG), shortlist of eleven books, drawn from 173 books, is made up of entries from Nigerian writers at home and in diaspora, as well as from well-known writers and first-time novelists.

Making the list of shortlisted writers for the literature prize include,

Peter Akinlabi for "Iconography"

Hyginus Ekwuazi for "One Day I’ll Dare to Raise My Middle Finger at the Stork and the Reaper"

Obari Gomba for "For Every Homeland"

Ogaga Ifowodo for "A Good Mourning"

Seun Lari-Williams for "Garri for Breakfast"

Humphrey Ogu for "Echoes of Neglect"

Tanure Ojaide for "Songs of Myself: Quartet"

Ikeogu Oke for "The Heresiad"

Abubakar Othman for "Blood Streams in the Desert"

Jumoke Verissimo for "The Birth of Illusion"

Ebi Yeibo for "Of Waters and the Wild"

The list was presented by the chairman, panel of judges for this year’s prize, Prof. Dan Izevbaye, a professor of English Language at Bowen University, Iwo. Other members of the panel of judges include Professor Asabe Usman Kabir, Professor of Oral and African Literature at Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto and Professor Isidore Diala, a professor of African Literature at Imo State University, Owerri and first winner of The Nigeria Prize for Literary Criticism.

The Nigeria Prize for Literature rotates yearly amongst four literary genres: prose fiction, poetry, drama and children’s literature. The 2016 prize is for prose fiction and comes with a cash award of $100, 000. Next year’s genre will be poetry.

A shortlist of three is expected in September and a winner, if any, will be announced by the Advisory Board in October.