Home > Pulse Books >

Nigeria Prize For Literature :  11 authors have been shortlisted for $100,000 NLNG sponsored award

Nigeria Prize For Literature 11 authors have been shortlisted for $100,000 NLNG sponsored award

The NLNG sponsored literature prize has announced an initial shortlist of 11 books, drawn from 173 books

  • Published:
NLNG play

NLNG

(The Nation)

Enjoy Lagos Brand celebrates “Lagos at 50” with a new edition of its premium coupon book
Nigerian Student Poetry "Saltwater" by Mojekwu Ifeanyichukwu Nzube
Nigerian Student Poetry "Nothing" by Eweke Oghenemaro Russell
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Author awarded the Mary McCarthy award making her the first Nigerian to receive the award
Nigerian Student Poetry Prize 2017 Bakre Fadil, Ajah Henry, Bona Solomon emerge winners of the competition
Nigerian Student Poetry "Let not my words mourn" by Fajoye Lawrence
Nigerian Student Poetry "Beast of all nations" by Abada Ebruba Anita
Nigerian Student Poetry "Conflict" by Salako Richard
Book Review A feminist examination of Wale Okediran's tenants of the house by Bright Sado Omo
Nigerian Student Poetry "The perfect sex" by Ladipo Dolapo Olumuyiwa
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

11 authors have been shortlisted for the $100,000 NLNG sponsored literature prize.

The Nigeria Prize for Literature, sponsored by the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Company Limited (NLNG), shortlist of eleven books, drawn from 173 books, is made up of entries from Nigerian writers at home and in diaspora, as well as from well-known writers and first-time novelists.

Making the list of shortlisted writers for the literature prize include,

Peter Akinlabi for "Iconography"

Hyginus Ekwuazi for "One Day I’ll Dare to Raise My Middle Finger at the Stork and the Reaper"

Obari Gomba for "For Every Homeland"

Ogaga Ifowodo for "A Good Mourning"

Seun Lari-Williams for "Garri for Breakfast"

Humphrey Ogu for "Echoes of Neglect"

Tanure Ojaide for "Songs of Myself: Quartet"

Ikeogu Oke for "The Heresiad"

Abubakar Othman for "Blood Streams in the Desert"

Jumoke Verissimo for "The Birth of Illusion"

Ebi Yeibo for "Of Waters and the Wild"

The list was presented by the chairman, panel of judges for this year’s prize, Prof. Dan Izevbaye, a professor of English Language at Bowen University, Iwo. Other members of the panel of judges include Professor Asabe Usman Kabir, Professor of Oral and African Literature at Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto and Professor Isidore Diala, a professor of African Literature at Imo State University, Owerri and first winner of The Nigeria Prize for Literary Criticism.

The Nigeria Prize for Literature rotates yearly amongst four literary genres: prose fiction, poetry, drama and children’s literature. The 2016 prize is for prose fiction and comes with a cash award of $100, 000. Next year’s genre will be poetry.

A shortlist of three is expected in September and a winner, if any, will be announced by the Advisory Board in October.

More

Cynthia Emili Nigerian author launches new book with book reading and signing
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
(instagram)

Top 3

1 African Literature 7 Nigerian new books you need to read in 2017bullet
2 Nigerian Student Poetry "Watchman, of a Ruined City" by Joshua Omengabullet
3 Wole Soyinka 7 interesting facts about the Nigerian Nobel Laureate...bullet

Pulse Books

Nigerian Student Poetry "Voices" by Victor Ugwu
Harry Potter
Harry Potter J K Rowling set to publish 2 new books this October
Nigerian Student Poetry "Hello" by Michael Adedayo
Nigerian Student Poetry "Pigments" by Covenant Chimnonso