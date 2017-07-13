Pulse Blogger :  The Voice Nigeria coaches and indecision

The Voice Nigeria is a show I really love. I watched last year’s edition religiously and was careful not to miss any episode till the end. This year I am not sure I feel quite strongly about the show as I did last year.

Watching Sunday July 9 2017 episode of the show was like pulling teeth. A very painful experience I spent a lot of time feeling bad for most of the contestants. There was a lot of giggling and dancing and mostly the coaches seemed to be having a good time at the expense of the contestant.

One incident particularly stood out for me, when Chika Nwosu a contestant sang Payphone by Maroon 5 . He was told by Yemi Alade to calm down and sing again and after he was done singing, again! He was still not selected. Someone please tell me why humiliate him further with a repeat? If the intention was to calm him, well sorry that attempt doesn’t sit well with us.

Also I will also love to suggest the coaches put the contestants out of their misery by turning on time or cutting the performance short by all turning without of course pressing the red bell. We the audience at home observe the contestants start losing their composure when their well-rehearsed singing doesn’t get any reaction from the coaches for at least 90 minutes. We hope someone doesn’t collapse one day out of anxiety. The coaches seemed to derive a certain enjoyment from playing mind games with the poor contestants.

Now the most painful part of the show is the unanimous election of Timi Dakolo as the decision maker of the group of coaches. It is the job of a coach to teach people to improve. A coach should take ownership.

The Voice coaches spent so much time looking at each other and trying to decide who likes a performance best and this led to some contestants not getting selected because Timi couldn’t decide quickly for the rest of the coaches. It is sad watching the norming and herding’ and other coaching ‘following’ one person they think is an authority in the subject. I appreciate their team spirit, but I need them to understand that their action is affecting the quality of the show.

I think they are all qualified hence their being hired to do this important job of a judge…enough of the indecision.

Article written by Chineze Aina

Chineze easily gets lost in books. She also loves to write. You can find her on www.mybeautifulvividlife.wordpress.com