Pulse Blogger :  The internet is probably the most important invention in the 20th century

The internet is probably the most important invention of the 20 century. The amount of information passed through the world each second cannot be quantified.

Information through the news, newspapers, scholarly articles, You Tube , Blogs etc Critics of the internet can question if all of this information is beneficial or essential to human existence but it is available and can be accessed easily at the press of a key on our keyboards.

Like millions of people or even billions, most of us tend to concentrate on the social media aspects of the internet – Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Snap chat and You Tube etc . The generation that produced the selfie has led to an era of individualism and an inherent social concept or idea to invite others directly into our private lives.

The social media aspects of the internet are so compelling and addictive that we all ignore the huge educational benefits of the internet. It must be stated that all the social media tools above have their educational side and content.

The podcast is accessible once you have a computer and internet connection. Note regardless of its name a podcast is not limited to Apple products .A podcast is an episode series of digital audio files which a user can download and listen too. The distributor has a central list of files that can be accessed through the internet free of charge. There are various educational and social podcasts.

Recently I discovered a motivational podcast service , Addicted to Success created by Joel Brown, an Australian Entrepreneur and Life Design Coach in 2011. Like many millionaires created by the Internet, Joel Brown has created his own lifestyle doing what he considers his life calling inspiring other to be their best and live an authentic life .

Hundreds of motivational talks accessible at the press of your key board. Talks from a diverse motivational speakers from around the world without leaving the home! The podcast has no pictures just dialogue like your radio .The focus is on listening not viewing or watching. There are numerous podcasts so let us listen, observe, reflect and learn.

Written by Kafayat Oshodi

Kafayat Ajibike Oshodi is an avid reader and observer of people. She is an inspiring journalist and writer. Still passionate about the world and loves food, travelling and fashion.