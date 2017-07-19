Pulse Blogger :  Public vs private Nigeria; On Lai Mohammed video ban abroad

Nigeria is one of the most funniest countries on earth. So many Nigerian issues could become a laughing stock. To people watching Nigeria from the outside, we are nothing far from a comedy.

However, such comedies are rather troublesome to Nigerians especially the youth who are constantly being downplayed in the Nigerian space. for instance, the National assembly is said to have discarded a bill to allow young voters to be voted into office, because they fear being voted out to replace them! simple equity, they cannot give! Anyway, that is just one among many comedies! Meanwhile, lets leave that for another day.

The private sector in Nigeria is without doubt ahead of the public sector when it comes to technological advancement, due to youthful innovation and competition in the sector. It is not difficult to understand the reason, given the situation in Nigeria.

For instance, in the media industry, apparently the best news and tv stations are not government owned. And when you see a government production, you can easily see the contrast from a private media production. They are no where comparable!

The reason being that in that private sector businesses strive for perfection due to an existing competition. Whereas, the public sector in fact has no single competition.

For instance, the only thing that may be competed in the government owned media houses are appointed positions, whilst in the private media, experts can remain camera men alone and be popular, rich, passionate and happy about it unlike the NTA camera man. Even the name differs, the private media camera man in Nigeria is often referred to as a cinematographer.

However, i would like to dwell into the carelessness of our governments, which constantly and continuously play a blame game whenever they become frustrated in their inability to provide effective solutions to the problems of Nigeria.

There is no way it should say that if Nigerian Musicians shoot their Music Video abroad they will be prosecuted. It is totally unfair and sounds as if Nigeria is becoming a communist country.

Why for God sake are we trying to make our people pay for the inefficiencies of our agencies and our failure to provide an enabling environment? What has brought about prosecution for a decision made out of choice that does not affect anyone personally? Similarly, that is how corruption is been fought in Nigeria! by simply raiding houses and arresting people instead of trying to solve the geneses of the problem.

How can people stop being corrupt when the system is the architect of our corruption? Just look at the minimum wage in contrast with our bills? they are completely incompatible.

Furthermore, considering the ban on shooting videos abroad, I understand why the government is trying to do that, but it is unfair to force it. How about schooling abroad? how about medical treatments abroad? these are all places our monies go and we patronise foreign investments and loose huge amounts of monies too, way far than than the monies used to shoot videos abroad.

In the case of music videos, it is even better, because most of the film crew are Nigerians, whereas in the schools and hospitals is otherwise.

I believe that the statement issued on twitter should have been an appeal to Nigerian musicians instead of a threat. The government should focus on improving the conditions of our country to attract investors and musicians from abroad to shoot videos in Nigeria.

It would be a wonderful development to have Nigerian artist shoot all their videos in Nigeria, but it should not be forced! However, this is my view and I’m not categorically blaming anyone but the Nigerian system.

Written by Bello Bala Shagari

My name is Bello Bala Shagari, simply known as Bello Shagari. I hold the traditional title of Yariman Shagari.

Born on April 26th 1988, from Sokoto State but reside in Abuja. I founded Barcode Multimedia Limited in 2012 after my graduation from Middlesex University London as a graduate of Business Information Systems and Information Technology.

Subsequently, I became involved into documentary filmmaking, writing and youth advocacy.