Pulse Blogger My x factor is the seed of greatness in me

My x factor is the seed of greatness in me

So lately I've been streaming YouTube and I came across some auditions from X FACTOR, and I think I got a whole new view about this platform.

One question that popped up on my mind is "What is x factor?” To an extent I think it's about YOU, so permit me to reconstruct the question, what is your x factor?

My x factor is the seed of greatness in me. It is that burning fire, it is that burning desire and ability to make a change.

My x factor is what makes me stand out. It is what makes me unique and different in the midst of hundreds and thousands.

There are four major things I think one must imbibe to bring out the x factor that lies within.

INTELLIGENCE, which I simply see as the ability to acquire and assimilate knowledge/information about things.

CREATIVITY, this is simply the ability to rebrand, renew and modify a previously existing thing or just create something new.

INNOVATION, the ability to make a change, to make it happen, to make a difference, to break out of the norm. The last but not the least, which I consider as the most important,

DEDICATION. This is simply one's devotion, zeal, determination, focus, and willingness to make it happen... Also, never forget the G FACTOR (GOD)...

ABILITY is a key word, which simply means the capacity to do. So rise up to your feet, discover your X FACTOR, show it forth, don't show it off.

Written by Obazele Judith

Obazele Judith is a writer who believes she can truly express her thoughts, ideas, feelings and experiences through writing. She also uses writing as a medium of communicating.Check the site www.athousandwords.com.ng to view some of her works...

