Pulse Blogger :  My menu: If today was my last day

I remember a story about a preacher who was miraculously healed of a heart condition in his late teens and lived till he was 86. On the morning that he died, he told his wife that he wanted her to make him a heavy breakfast meal, potato chips, eggs, bacon, sausage etc …these were foods he had to abstain from due to doctor’s orders.

After his sumptuous meal …the dude smiled at his wife, laughed and bowed his head. He was gone.

His wife called the ambulance and he was declared DOA (Dead On Arrival), at the hospital. The wife came to the conclusion that he might have had an inclination that it was his last day, so he asked to eat every meal the doctor had asked him to avoid.

In developed countries, a convict on the death row is allowed a last meal of his choice, before facing the “ hangs man’s noose “. So I have been thinking …what if I had an opportunity to know my last day?

I love food.. Yes! I am not ashamed to say so …and I have had to involve myself in all sorts of diets so as to keep fit or even stay alive! So what will I eat if today was my last day?

Ah! I am already salivating sef ! First of all, I will have the largest cup of Coca-Cola that eyes have seen! LOL!  Then I will eat eba and Ogbono ( keto no let me see cassava o ! hehe).After this, I will have the original full starch Nigerian jollof rice, with shrimps and snails( who cares about carbs on the last day ? before it can do damage to my health , I am outta here anywayss).
Oh and beef! Yes the RED meat … It’s not good for the heart, my Doctor says, “it’s a major with gouty arthritis”..hmmm..well all that won’t matter if today was my last day so I will be tearing down some nice char grilled beef  steak…talking about char-grilled, we have been informed that charcoal contains toxins that produce oxidants which can cause cancer…HOWEVER that wouldn’t matter anymore …Cauliflower , bitter leaf , moringa , green tea ..I won’t be having any , if today was my last day …DODO, yes ! I have missed plantain..The doctor has confined me to “unripe plantain” but if today was my last, I will be having the real deal with my jollof rice.

Even if it is just a piece, I will eat fried yam.. kaiii I have missed yam, my dietician says yam is a “ No-No” for me! To think that yam and egg was my favorite at one point in time… I will have to taste yam if it was my last day.

But since I do not know when my last day will be. I will have to listen to my Dietician ad my Doctor, so that I can live long and live healthy .. Hian! What an irony !

 

