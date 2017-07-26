Pulse Blogger :  Marriage is not an escape

The clamour for marriage especially by the ladies nowadays has been quite alarming. Funny but sadly, majority of these single young ladies have little or no means of income/livelihood at all.

The ladies in this category feel they are fed up with catering for themselves by themselves, and because of this, they resort to concluding that marriage is the only way of escape. As a woman, you need not just crave marriage; crave wealth for yourself and your children unborn.

Create a world where you'd want them to have the best, something you never had. Marriage is not the end, it's just the beginning. Marriage is not the only thing. So therefore, do not for once think marriage is an escape; it is not.

Raise your head up and rise above what is expected of you and be a uniquely different female. Think too what you will contribute to that marriage you are so anxious to get into, not just what the man will bring home. Marriage is responsibility.

The Bible says he who finds a wife finds a good thing: It doesn't say he who finds a wife finds problem, headache or double portion of hardship. As Women, we too can win that bread home as the man's support system, there's absolutely nothing wrong with that.

Your input as a wife will command you a great deal of respect, regard and dignity within your home and of course among your in-laws, and even in the society.

Marriage is not a one man's business, and by this we mean one individual's affair. It is the sole responsibility of the man to carter for his family, yes, but does that mean the man has to fall and grab his own hands and rise up again all by himself? It takes two, that is the husband and the wife to tie a home together both financially, physically, spiritually and otherwise.

Therefore, there's no harm in you as a lady finding yourself before marriage. As it is, times are changing. The woman's place is no longer in the kitchen like they used to say it was. Women are now not just home makers but also are thriving in various productive areas that are cultivating growth in both their homes and in the society.

As a young woman, get yourself busy by finding something tangible to do with your hands and stay productive. Don't just sit around looking for the easy way out through marriage and for marriage sake: No man wants to marry a burden. Become the kind of woman your children will be proud of.

Become the kind of woman your children and other women will emulate. The wife is the help mate, not a liability mate. And being a help mate simply connotes that you're an asset.

Moreover, how can you have a voice when you're a liability to the man and the society? No matter how loud you shout, trust that your voice will still not be loud enough for the hearing and attention of anyone. Also, life can be full of surprises, and so can marriage. Always endeavor to ask yourself the following:

What if something happens to my partner?

What if something happens to his business?

What if there's a derail?

And at this point at least one person will have to stand even if it's with just one leg.

As a lady, ask yourself : What kind of a world do I want to bring those precious innocent children into? Is it a world of dependency? A world of thoughtlessness? Or is it a world flooded with emptiness and havoc? By the time you are able to examine these, you'll definitely have a rethink of craving to be married just because others are getting married.

Because as women, the way we are, the manner we plan, operate and mould our mindsets will determine how we will raise our children which in turn will determine the type of a Nation we'll be building, if it'll be a noble or a carefree one.

Remember, the mother is the first teacher.

Written by Aniedi Etim

Aniedi is an Author, an advocate for the girl child, a poet and blogs about almost anything on www.aniedietim.wordpress.com Writing is my therapy, and ultimately one of the channels I use in enriching and inspiring lives.

Instagram: aniewords

Facebook Page and Profile: Aniedi Etim