Pulse Blogger :  Gbo mi [Listen to me]

typically known as Ajanaku for the words he trades cannot be neglected by mortals, gods or incubus.
In the tradition of western culture
We do not listen to spirits who whistle to us
So if you long for me to come your way
It is of virtue you call me 'Abeke' my rooted name.
***
In the tradition of western culture
We give love to whom headgear fits the more
So if you hunt for me like a lioness does
You need to speak to me words in my mother's tongue.
***
In the tradition and western folkways
We give for a festival one hundred bean-cakes
We give a hundred pinches of salts for the mouths
So if you want me, bow for the bowl in my mother hands.
***
In the tradition and of western trace
We find melody in the mouth of nightingale
And steadiness by the feet of the snail
We find love trending in marketplace.
***
In the perception of Yoruba ethnicity
You canoodle the earth with both knees
And worshipped the feet of the gods
So to how you esteem your prospective in-law.
***
In the custom of Yoruba's tradition
You run hither thither to the one you love
From when she screams from subordinate hut
You must obsess to run and put a mountain chest on.
***
In the tradition of Yoruba's ethnicity
We do love like cowries jingles on waist-bead
We love like a soldier fights for loyalty
Like he does so on a battlefield.
***
In the prestige of western lore
We do not slap the staff of Oranmiyan
We do not with a broken pitcher fetch an honour
We do not put clothes by his hands to watch.
***
We consult the deities and mystic Oracle
When we sought to blow the fowl's arse opened
Those one who hear from the land of Iragbeje
Without twitching their ears in close ways.
***
We do not fight the buffalo for the grassland
We do not mate the one who sing us song of bananas
So we won't go to nap in their hearty scabbards
When they come with love that shrewd our heart.
***
Let not our bond be scorch by the sun
Let not our fond be severe by tongues
For now that my mirror has become your mirror
I will profoundly call you Akanni my beloved.
***
Written by Amore David Olamide
Amore David Olamide is a revolutionary columnist and a poet that writes in parabolic style, conventional genre — and sees scenes in epic dynamism of traditional epilogues, eulogies and captivating artistic poetry. He's typically known as Ajanaku for the words he trades cannot be neglected by mortals, gods or incubus.