Pulse Blogger :  EQ over IQ: Nurturing the rational and emotional parts of the mind.

My mind goes back to the days of being a secondary school student. We were placed in our classes based on the results of the entrance examinations.

This means that to be in the “A” class, you had to be “intelligent”. Of course, I had intense dislike for that system- okay, maybe it’s because I did not get in to the A class in the first year. The teachers, parents and most of the A class students didn’t help! We were always compared to the “intelligent “ ones and made to think that we were hopeless academically.

For some of us we were encouraged to fight back by studying harder and for others by playing harder! LOL! Looking back to this experience that took place 40 years ago, I am amazed that some of my classmates that were in C, D, E and even the F class have done very well for themselves despite being seen as the students with “ no ambition”.

Most secondary schools will calculate the Grade Point Average (GPA) of their graduating students to determine which university they can gain admission to. The “ ivy League” universities will admit based on IQ underpinned exams like SAT or ACT as well as GPA.

It therefore seems that the IQ determines what schools and job placements an individual gets, but can it translate to success?

Individuals have rational and emotional minds. So the emotional intelligence (EQ), should be considered also .The emotional mind is more responsible for achieving success than the rational mind, it appears. Daniel Goldman (1998) supports this claim by stating that EQ is twice as important as IQ.

There are 5 domains of EQ

Self- awareness – this is the state of knowing who you are and what your capabilities and abilities are. What are your strengths and weaknesses? Self-regulation – this is self-control, the ability to control our emotions. Motivation – a desire to improve in every area. Empathy Social Skills

Therefore a great IQ will not translate to success but an EQ can. Because for an individual to have outstanding performances he must desire excellence, be committed, and be able to mobilize and motivate his team. IQ alone will not do this. I think the schools should not factor in not only the IQ but the EQ of their students.

