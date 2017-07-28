Pulse Blogger :  Duro timi [Stay with me]

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Even if Eshu hand the calabash to Shonponna

And Ajobiewe run his premeditated pun

Even if their is lightening in the town of Iworan

Please, stay with me my beautifu love.

•

Even if Oluode hunt ten hares and ten squirrels

Even if he hunt ten buffaloes and ten gazelles

Even if he hunt ten elephants and ten antelopes

Please stay with me Eyinfunjowo.

•

Even if Owoyemi have figures of slaves around

Even if he have thirtytwo figures of Iwofas

Even if Ologere wears a costly crown

Stay with me profoundly, Arewa.

•

Even if Ogun call himself the belligerent one

And behead a lively and hefty pigeon

Even If the Crocodile run fiercely across river

Stay with me candidly Orekelewa.

•

Even if Lúwéré vow to you many goats

And twenty-two fleshy sheep to propose

Even Àrẹògún pledge you thirty-three pigeons

Stay with me my glamorous love.

•

Even if Logunofe transits into magic waters

And Aremo purchase you the beseeming Kijipa

Even if we are scorn by the grudging villagers

Stay with me admittedly till we conquer.

•

Even if Gìrìpá wrestle for the love of your heart

Even if we are thwart by the desirous juvenile

Even if frustration inquest our committed heart

Stay with me Ife, like purity and Obatala.

•

Even if Ajisere entices you with ṣẹ̀kẹ̀rẹ̀ rattling sound

Even if the chanter idolize your charisma

Even if the you're tease by the charms of Ajagúnlá

Please, stay with me Arewa.

•

Your head is like the circle of the moon

That glisten on the night-market of Somolu

Your smile is like the crystal of Remo

That set crimson on the city moon rock.

•

It is true, it is perfectly so

That you're the songs on the lips of Awoko

It is true, it is profoundly so

That you're relished with the riches of Ijero.