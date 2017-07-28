Pulse Blogger :  Duro timi [Stay with me]

Even if Eshu hand the calabash to Shonponna.
Even if Eshu hand the calabash to Shonponna
And Ajobiewe run his premeditated pun
Even if their is lightening in the town of Iworan
Please, stay with me my beautifu love.
•
Even if Oluode hunt ten hares and ten squirrels
Even if he hunt ten buffaloes and ten gazelles
Even if he hunt ten elephants and ten antelopes
Please stay with me Eyinfunjowo.
•
Even if Owoyemi have figures of slaves around
Even if he have thirtytwo figures of Iwofas
Even if Ologere wears a costly crown
Stay with me profoundly, Arewa.
•
Even if Ogun call himself the belligerent one
And behead a lively and hefty pigeon
Even If the Crocodile run fiercely across river
Stay with me candidly Orekelewa.
•
Even if Lúwéré vow to you many goats
And twenty-two fleshy sheep to propose
Even Àrẹògún pledge you thirty-three pigeons
Stay with me my glamorous love.
•
Even if Logunofe transits into magic waters
And Aremo purchase you the beseeming Kijipa
Even if we are scorn by the grudging villagers
Stay with me admittedly till we conquer.
•
Even if Gìrìpá wrestle for the love of your heart
Even if we are thwart by the desirous juvenile
Even if frustration inquest our committed heart
Stay with me Ife, like purity and Obatala.
•
Even if Ajisere entices you with ṣẹ̀kẹ̀rẹ̀ rattling sound
Even if the chanter idolize your charisma
Even if the you're tease by the charms of Ajagúnlá
Please, stay with me Arewa.
•
Your head is like the circle of the moon
That glisten on the night-market of Somolu
Your smile is like the crystal of Remo
That set crimson on the city moon rock.
•
It is true, it is perfectly so
That you're the songs on the lips of Awoko
It is true, it is profoundly so
That you're relished with the riches of Ijero.