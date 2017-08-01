Pulse Blogger :  Believe

So many times, we cannot do a lot of things because we feel restricted to doing just one thing.

We have confined our thoughts to the popular saying ‘Jack of all trade, master of none’. This has discouraged a lot of people who know they have a lot to offer but they feel that along the line, interest may be lost.

It is important to tell yourself from today that “I CAN DO ALL THAT I WANT TO BE”. If you believe, you can achieve. I know of a young man, who studied law; he used his spare time to draw. Along the line, he developed passion for sketching designs. People advised him not to waste this talent so he started a fashion line. This made him an entrepreneur. It did not stop him from going to court or practicing law. One day, he was asked, what do you do Mr.? And his response was ‘I am a lawyer, a fashion designer, an artist and an entrepreneur’. With shock, the interviewer says ‘Only you? Mr. Jack of all trade, I wonder how you cope’. The simple answer is BELIEF. If you believe you can do it, don’t let anything stop you.

As an ardent viewer of Tiannah’s empire, one thing the celebrity stylist said that gripped my attention is a statement she made in form of an advice. She made it clear that you can do so many things as long as it brings you joy and money. She is a business mogul and fashion designer who has made a name in the industry. She believed in achieving her dreams and her success is evident.

Remind yourself of the journey you have started, how far you have come and how far you want to go. Quit the negative thinking and let the positivity take control.

Let’s talk about dreams, then belief, then both.

Sometimes we dream so much we fear they become mere fantasies. We are scared of failing and so we do not attempt to try. If you don’t try, you will never succeed. We dream of so many things we think we can never become. We can become every beautiful thing we want to be.

It’s up to you and me to attain that level of success we desire. I wake up each day with the intention of making those amazing dreams come to life. It’s not because it has already worked out but because I believe in myself. If you doubt yourself, it gets difficult to improve and succeed. So to achieve your dreams, you need to believe to succeed.

Gail Devers, an American athlete once said “Keep your dreams alive. Understand to achieve anything requires faith and belief in yourself, vision, hard work, determination, and dedication. Remember all things are possible for those who believe”

Written by Zainab Mohammed

Zainab Mohammed is a writer, presenter and fashion designer. She derives joy in writing and playing with words. She blogs at zeezee804.wordpress.com and you can follow her on instagram and twitter (@zaynabmohd)