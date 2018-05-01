Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Zuckerberg cracks a joke about his Congressional testimony: 'Let's not do that again any time soon' (FB)

Tech Zuckerberg cracks a joke about his Congressional testimony: 'Let's not do that again any time soon' (FB)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

While introducing a new Facebook feature during Tuesday's F8 keynote, Mark Zuckerberg poked fun at himself over his Congressional testimony.

10:18 a.m.: Zuckerberg used his recent grilling in Congress as a humorous way to tout the new 'Watch Party' feature play

10:18 a.m.: Zuckerberg used his recent grilling in Congress as a humorous way to tout the new 'Watch Party' feature

(Business Insider)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave his annual keynote speech at the company's developer conference, F8.
  • Zuckerberg introduced a new Facebook featured named "Watch Party," which allows friends to watch videos together on Facebook.
  • As an example of how friends could watch videos together, Zuckerberg poked fun at his recent Congressional testimony over Facebook privacy concerns.


"Let's not do that again anytime soon."

With that pithy, offhand line, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed the elephant in the room at Facebook's annual developer gathering, F8. He was introducing one of several new Facebook features announced on Tuesday — the feature is called "Watch Party," and it enables Facebook users to watch videos together while interacting in chat in real time.

The example he chose to show it off? The hours of Congressional testimony he endured a few weeks ago, in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which revealed that millions of Facebook users had their information used without consent in order to target political ads.

"We're rolling out something that we call Watch Party, that lets you watch video and chat with your friends. So let's say that your friend is testifying in Congress, for example," Zuckerberg said with a laugh. "Now you're gonna be able to bring your friends together. You can laugh together, and cry together. Some of my friends actually did this! Let's not do that again anytime soon!"

Mark Zuckerberg testifies to Congress. play

Mark Zuckerberg testifies to Congress.

(Reuters)

It's not clear when Watch Party will launch, but it will almost certainly be ready ahead of any future televised testimonies in front of Congress starring Mark Zuckerberg.

Top 3

1 Tech Archaeologists found the remains of 140 children in a 550-year-old...bullet
2 Tech Bill Gates thinks a coming disease could kill 30 million people...bullet
3 Tech This is the one vitamin you should take if you want to remember...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

facebook f8 2018
Tech Mark Zuckerberg says that Instagram is about to take on Apple's FaceTime with video chat features (FB)
Facebook dating app F8 2018
Tech Facebook is taking on Tinder and getting into the dating game
null
Tech Loneliness may be a greater public health hazard than obesity — and experts say it has hit epidemic levels in the US
null
Tech Facebook wants you to see what you're buying ahead of time with augmented reality (FB)