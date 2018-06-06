You might soon be able to post hour-long videos on Instagram

news

The new feature will open new creative flexibility for users and bring Instagram closer in line with YouTube and its own parent company, Facebook.

Instagram is considering doing away with video length constraints with a new feature that would let users post long-form clips of up to an hour.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the new feature “will focus on vertical video” and open new creative flexibility for users and bring Instagram closer in line with YouTube and its own parent company, Facebook.

The new feature plan is described as tentative, so Instagram could ultimately decide against radically extending the maximum running time of videos on its platform, the report says.

Instagram Stories are already designed around that tall, vertical video format, and the report does not clarify whether longer videos would be allowed only in that section of the app or also permitted in the main feed.

Presently, Instagram stories are limited to a length of 15 seconds while videos in the main feed can run a little longer at 60 seconds.

If implemented, the new feature will help business owners, brand and comedian to have more time to various video skits in Nigeria.

How this new proposed feature can help brands and businesses in Nigeria

1. An hour-long video on Instagram will allow businesses to tell their story and showcase their products through compelling videos

2. It will be good for tell news stories for media outlets

3. It will help celebrity to say more than write more.

Instagram and the Stories feature

Instagram has over 800 million users, and about 300 million are active daily users of the Stories feature. Stories are time-limited posts that expire after 24 hours.

Recall that the company has held discussions with potential partners (content creators and publishers) about the possibility of producing a longer-form video.