Where you can watch all 18 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before you see 'Infinity War'

Here's where you can stream and watch all 18 MCU movies to prepare yourself for 'Infinity War.'

You can watch "Doctor Strange" on Netflix. play

You can watch "Doctor Strange" on Netflix.

(Marvel)
Not interested in a daylong Marvel Cinematic Universe marathon right before seeing "Avengers: Infinity War?"

We figured most people aren't but commend the brave souls who stick it out for every "Avengers" premiere.

To accommodate MCU fans who want to catch up at a more leisurely pace, we found out where all 18 movies in the MCU are streaming online so you can play catch-up before seeing "Infinity War," which is scheduled for release April 27.

Most movies in the MCU are available to rent on Amazon or iTunes, while a select few are on Netflix including "Doctor Strange" and "Captain America: Civil War," which is probably the most important movie to watch before seeing "Infinity War."

Here's where you can stream all 18 MCU movies before seeing "Infinity War":

Here are the titles available on Netflix:

Here are the titles available on Netflix:

(Marvel Studios)

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"

"Doctor Strange"

"Captain America: Civil War"



And here's a title-by-title breakdown for the whole MCU. First up: Phase I

And here's a title-by-title breakdown for the whole MCU. First up: Phase I

(Marvel Studios)


"Iron Man" — released May 2, 2008

"Iron Man" — released May 2, 2008

(Marvel Studios)

Available to rent or purchase on iTunes, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play.



"The Incredible Hulk" — released June 13, 2008

"The Incredible Hulk" — released June 13, 2008

(Marvel)

Available to rent or purchase on iTunes, Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play.



"Iron Man 2" — released May 7, 2010

"Iron Man 2" — released May 7, 2010

(Marvel / Paramount)

Available to rent or purchase on iTunes, Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play.



"Thor" — released May 6, 2011

"Thor" — released May 6, 2011

(Marvel Studios)

Available to rent or purchase on iTunes, Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play.



"Captain America: The First Avenger" — released July 22, 2011

"Captain America: The First Avenger" — released July 22, 2011

(Marvel Studios)

Available to rent or purchase on iTunes, Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play.



"The Avengers" — released May 4, 2012

"The Avengers" — released May 4, 2012

(Marvel)

Available to rent or purchase on iTunes, Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play.



Phase II

Phase II

(Marvel)


"Iron Man 3" — released May 3, 2013

"Iron Man 3" — released May 3, 2013

(Marvel)

Available to rent or purchase on iTunes, Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play.



"Thor: The Dark World" — released November 8, 2013

"Thor: The Dark World" — released November 8, 2013

(Marvel Studios)

Available to rent or purchase on iTunes, Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play.



"Captain America: Winter Soldier" — released April 4, 2014

"Captain America: Winter Soldier" — released April 4, 2014

(Disney / Marvel)

Available to rent or purchase on iTunes, Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play.



"Guardians of the Galaxy" — released August 1, 2014

"Guardians of the Galaxy" — released August 1, 2014

(Marvel Studios)

Available to rent or purchase on iTunes, Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play.



"Avengers: Age of Ultron" — released May 1, 2015

"Avengers: Age of Ultron" — released May 1, 2015

(Marvel)

Available to rent or purchase on iTunes, Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play.



"Ant-Man" — released July 17, 2015

"Ant-Man" — released July 17, 2015

(Marvel)

Available to rent or purchase on iTunes, Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play.



Phase III

Phase III

(Marvel)


"Captain America: Civil War" — released May 6, 2016

"Captain America: Civil War" — released May 6, 2016

(Disney)

Available on Netflix, for rent or purchase on iTunes, Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play.



"Doctor Strange" — released November 6, 2016

"Doctor Strange" — released November 6, 2016

(Marvel)

Available on Netflix, for rent or purchase on iTunes, Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play.



"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" — released May 5, 2017

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" — released May 5, 2017

(Marvel)

Available on Netflix, for rent or purchase on iTunes, Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play.



"Spider-Man: Homecoming" — released July 7, 2017

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" — released July 7, 2017

(Chuck Zlotnick/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Available on Starz, and to rent or purchase on iTunes, Amazon, YouTube, Vudu and Google Play.



"Thor: Ragnarok" — released November 3, 2017

"Thor: Ragnarok" — released November 3, 2017

(Marvel Studios/Disney)

Available to rent or purchase on YouTube and Google Play. Available to purchase only on iTunes and Amazon, but that might be worth it: director Taika Waititi's audio commentary is worth every penny.



"Black Panther" — released February 16, 2018

"Black Panther" — released February 16, 2018

(Marvel)

DVD and digital release for "Black Panther" is expected for May 2018. The movie is such a hit that it's still in theaters, so grab your MoviePass and check it out again right before seeing "Infinity War." And if you haven't seen this movie yet, stop waiting and get yourself to a theater.



