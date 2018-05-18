news

WhatsApp has introduced a number of new features for group chats, in a bid to make the platform more interactive and engaging.

The new improvement features also include protection so users can't be repeatedly added to groups they've left. These features are available for Android and iPhone users globally.

“Groups have been an important part of the WhatsApp experience, whether it's family members connecting across the globe or childhood friends staying in touch over the years. Today, we're sharing improvements that we've made to groups.

“These features are available for Android and iPhone users,” Whatsapp said in a blog post released on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

New features for groups and group admins:

Group description : A short blurb found under group info that allows you to set the purpose, guidelines, or topics for the group. When a new person joins a group, the description will show up at the top of the chat.

: A short blurb found under group info that allows you to set the purpose, guidelines, or topics for the group. When a new person joins a group, the description will show up at the top of the chat. Admin controls : In group settings, there's now a control that allows admins to restrict who can change the group's subject, icon, and description.

: In group settings, there's now a control that allows admins to restrict who can change the group's subject, icon, and description. Group catch up : When you've been away from a group chat, quickly catch up on messages that mention or reply to you by tapping on a new @ button that appears at the bottom right corner of the chat.

: When you've been away from a group chat, quickly catch up on messages that mention or reply to you by tapping on a new @ button that appears at the bottom right corner of the chat. Participant search: Find anyone in a group by searching for participants on the group info page.

Admins can now remove admin permissions of other group participants, and group creators can no longer be removed from the group they started.

In January 2018, Whatsapp also introduced new app that makes it easier for companies to connect with customers in a more fore convenient way.

WhatsApp Business - a free-to-download Android app for small businesses - makes it easier for businesses to respond to customers, separating customer and personal messages, and creating an official presence.

The Whatsapp Business features include business profile, messaging tools, messaging statistics, account type and Whatsapp web.