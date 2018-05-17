What you missed from Day 2 of TechFest 2018

news

TechFest continued on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 with conversations centred around the impact of new technology on healthcare, agricultural technology, and content sharing in the digital world.

Day 2 also hosted the climax of the startup pitch competition, Battle of the Hubs.

The panel sessions

The first panel session of the day was tagged ‘Precision Farming’, talking about the role of technology in the agricultural sector. The panelists were Yewande Kazeem, founder/MD, Wandieville Media; Lois Sankey, Head, AgricFinance Diamond Bank; Onyeka Akumah, Founder CEO, Farmcrowdy; Kola Masha, MD, Babban Gona; and Dami Runsewe, Senior Manager, Segment Enterprise Unit, MTN. During the session, the panelists talked about the importance of providing farmers with information and access to data that helps them work in more efficient, more precise ways.

According to Onyeka Akumah, it is not enough to provide farmers with technology and resources, it is also imperative to show them how all those things work.

The second panel session was tagged ‘Digital Transformation in Healthcare’. The panelists were Dr Ola Brown, founder, Flying Doctors Nigeria; Temie Giwa-Tubosun, Founder, LifeBank; Dr Femi Kuti, Founder, Kangpe; and Deepankar-Rustagi, Founder, Vconnect. The session was moderated by Dr Adeyemi Johnson, Founder/MD, First Cardiology Consultants.

During the Q&A that succeeded the session, an attendee stood up to ask for the panelists’ opinions on the validity of a VR-based training service/product.

Dr Kuti responded by asking the attendee to think about immediate need in the system. He pointed out two fundamental problems Nigeria’s healthcare system is facing at the moment: the inadequate number of doctors and the exit of qualified doctors abroad in search of better pay. Will a VR-based training service help solve these problems? No, he concluded.

Dr Brown had a different perspective. She advised the attendee to instead find a market fit for his product, whether within or outside Nigeria. As long as the product helps bring in foreign currency, which has been hard to come by recently in Nigeria, it is a good idea.

The third panel session tagged ‘Communication, Content and Sharing in a Digital World’ saw the appearance of major influencers and celebrities. The panel included Uzoma Dozie, CEO, Diamond Bank; Akin Alabi, founder, NairaBet; and singer/entrepreneur, Dapo Oyebanjo (D’Banj). Celebrity photographer, Kelechi Amadi-Obi; Jason Njoku, CEO, IrokoTV; and Chris Ubosi, MD, The Beat 99.9 FM were also members of this panel session.

Battle of the Hubs

At the tailend of the event, the winner of the startup pitch competition ‘Battle of the Hubs’ was announced. Beat Drone, a startup that provides tech solutions using drones and data, came first and took home a N5 million prize.