What Twitter's Windows 10 new app is all about

Twitter, the micro-blogging social networking site, has updated its Windows 10 app back, adding top tweets, trending stories and social features to Microsoft's operating system.

Twitter in a blog post on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, said the new App leveraged Microsoft’s support for Progressive Web Apps to bring users a better, faster and improved experience,

“This new app has been optimised for the Windows 10 April 2018 Update

“Once you install the latest update you will notice that we streamlined the in-app experience with a more consistent look and feel,” the post reads.

Here are the features of the new update:

- Extended character limit to 280 characters

- Access to the Explore tab to find topics relevant to your interests

- Ability to bookmark Tweets to be read later

- Improved accessibility for screen readers

Twitter said the release represents a renewed commitment to Windows that has been long overdue and is part of a longer-term strategy to reach greater feature parity to all platforms.

Recall that the micro-blogging site shut down four times in April 2018 disrupting users across numerous devices and platforms, including the iPhone, Android, Blackberry, or Windows Phone devices and traditional computers.