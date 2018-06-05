What to expect at the 2018 Afrobytes tech conference

Afrobytes will allow business leaders to explore opportunities between the African tech ecosystem and players in the global tech world.
The two-day event was designed as an accelerator of growth and innovation between Europe, Africa and beyond.
On Thursday, June 7 to Friday, June 8, 2018, business and technology leaders, investors, and policy experts in African tech startups will gather in Paris, France, to discuss at the Afrobytes conference.
Afrobytes is an annual international tech conference that brings together entrepreneurs, business executives, CEOs, academics, innovators, investors, venture capitalists, tech enthusiasts and media to explore business opportunities between the African tech ecosystem and players in the global tech world.
The two-day event was designed as an accelerator of growth and innovation between Europe, Africa and beyond.
“We believe Africa and Europe can build a common destiny shaped by the best innovators on both sides. “Our mission is to be the bridge and bring those people, rarely in contact,” according to the Afrobytes website
LEONARD STIEGELER
General Manager - Ringier Africa AG - SWITZERLAND
GOSSY UKANWOKE
Founder - Beni American University and President - EduTech - NIGERIA
HAROLD OKWA
Founder - Jetseta - NIGERIA
Also READ: Here's a picture of what the African tech startup space will look like in 10 years
NIKHIL PATEL
CCO - Iroko - NIGERIA
ALEXANDRA NOVITSKE
Principal Investment Officer, Africa at Singularity Investments - NIGERIA
ADEWALE YUSUF
CEO - Techpoint.ng - NIGERIA
JOSHUA MWANIKI
Country Director - Andela – KENYA among others.
The full-day event will feature keynote addresses on 4th industrial revolution, African tech industry. It will also feature leaders panel, startup pitches and pitch my country, an idea dedicated to specific country's market.