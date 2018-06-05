What to expect at the 2018 Afrobytes tech conference

news

Afrobytes is an annual international tech conference that brings together innovators, investors, venture capitalists, and media to explore business opportunities between the African tech ecosystem and players in the global tech world.

The two-day event was designed as an accelerator of growth and innovation between Europe, Africa and beyond.

On Thursday, June 7 to Friday, June 8, 2018, business and technology leaders, investors, and policy experts in African tech startups will gather in Paris, France, to discuss at the Afrobytes conference.

“We believe Africa and Europe can build a common destiny shaped by the best innovators on both sides. “Our mission is to be the bridge and bring those people, rarely in contact,” according to the Afrobytes website

Here are some of the tech players at Afrobytes 2018

LEONARD STIEGELER

General Manager - Ringier Africa AG - SWITZERLAND

GOSSY UKANWOKE

Founder - Beni American University and President - EduTech - NIGERIA

HAROLD OKWA

Founder - Jetseta - NIGERIA

NIKHIL PATEL

CCO - Iroko - NIGERIA

ALEXANDRA NOVITSKE

Principal Investment Officer, Africa at Singularity Investments - NIGERIA

ADEWALE YUSUF

CEO - Techpoint.ng - NIGERIA

JOSHUA MWANIKI

Country Director - Andela – KENYA among others.

Afrobytes 2018 event

The full-day event will feature keynote addresses on 4th industrial revolution, African tech industry. It will also feature leaders panel, startup pitches and pitch my country, an idea dedicated to specific country's market.