We explain the major moments from episode 2 of 'Westworld' season 2

Warning: Huge spoilers for "Westworld" season two. If you aren't caught up on the series, read at your own risk.

The second episode of the second season of "Westworld" premiered tonight, and we have even more questions than we had after last week's season premiere.

This episode, titled "Reunion," is much more action-packed than last week's. The episode focuses on reunions, as its title suggests: both for characters within the show and for the viewers.

In typical "Westworld" fashion, "Reunion" makes multiple shifts in time that we're not quite sure how to process. But we try!

Here's our recap of the the season 2, episode 2 of "Westworld":

The episode is in the real world and Arnold is with Dolores.

Anthony Hopkins makes an appearance, Arnold tells Ford that Dolores is not ready, and Ford suggests that he’s too attached to her.

Arnold shows Dolores a house that’s under construction for his family.

In another scene, likely set some time after the first scene in the episode, Dolores is playing piano at what appears to be the retirement party of a sick James Delos, Logan's father. William is there, and so is Logan. Dolores sees Logan seeming to shoot up heroin in his arm.

Teddy finds out what he is.

“Why can’t I remember this?” Teddy asks Dolores after she shows him that he is programmed and not even a human being. He is shocked.

Logan discovers the wonders of Westworld’s technology

Logan Delos is approached by Westworld hosts, though he has no idea they're not real people. He has a private presentation that is actually just a private party. When he realizes that everyone around him isn't a real person, his mind is blown, and he's sold immediately. This is fair, since it is an impressive presentation of quite advanced technology.

William recruits Lawrence (again).

William, once again, convinces Lawrence to accompany him in Westworld after saving his life. We're still not sure what makes Lawrence so significant to William, but there has to be a reason that he seeks him out and comes to his rescue all the time.

We’re introduced to James Delos - Logan’s father, who a younger Williams convinces to invest in Westworld.

After William's first trip (of many) to the park, he's impressed with the investment Logan made, and helps get Logan's father, James, just as interested.

James is reluctant about it. "I'm not interested in the future," he says. "I'm not interested in fantasies. I'm interested in reality."

Williams tells James that in the future, Westworld will be "the only reality that matters."

Maeve and Dolores stumble upon each other in the park.

Maeve does not seem pleased with Dolores’ murdery tactics, since she's seen what Dolores' influence has done in the facility. After a tense stand-off Dolores lets them pass without killing them. But it does seem difficult for Dolores to let them go, which suggests that this won't be the last time they stumble upon each other this season.

There’s a new El Lazo — and you probably recognize him from "Breaking Bad."

Giancarlo Esposito, who gained fame for his role as Gus Fring on AMC’s "Breaking Bad," delivers the biggest surprise of the season so far with his role as El Lazo. Before Lawrence and William can do anything, the new El Lazo has all of his men kill each other. And then he kills himself.

"He doesn't want this to be easy for me," William says to Lawrence, likely referring to Ford. "So we'll find another way."

Dolores is looking for a weapon.

After seeing a scene in the past between Dolores and William (who shows her something he's building that he calls his "greatest mistake") we flash forward to the present, where Dolores tells Teddy that what she's looking for isn't a place: it's a weapon.

This, along with suggestions that prove Dolores remembers what she saw in the past with Arnold, show that her memory is strong. So she could know where this weapon is, because William once showed it to her without knowing she would recall it one day. But what could this weapon be?