Watch Mark Zuckerberg, Steve Jobs, and other famous tech CEOs transform from children to adults in these creepy, mesmerizing animations (AAPL, MSFT, TSLA, FB)

From Bezos to Jobs, you can now watch the most famous tech CEOs in the world age in real-time.

It's weirdly mesmerizing to watch the best-known tech CEOs of all time get older before your very eyes.

The team at Empire Flippers, a company that buys and sells websites, put together the GIFs to show how some of the most well-known people in tech have transformed over the years.

The GIFs show Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Steve Jobs getting older and older, in just a few seconds.

The results are fascinating — if a little creepy. Take a look.

Here's Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg — notice how much more serious he looks as it progresses.



Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos may have a lot less hair than he did as a kid, but he's maintained a happy demeanor. Of course, it's easy to smile when you're the richest man in the world.



Microsoft founder Bill Gates used to sport some seriously long hair — and some seriously big glasses.



Here's Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. He's looked pretty much exactly the same ever since he was a kid.



And finally, here's late Apple CEO Steve Jobs. His looks changed the most over the years, but the signature black turtleneck remained the same.

