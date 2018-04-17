Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Twitter goes offline for the 4th time in April

  Published:

Twitter went off for 30 minutes around the world throwing users into frenzy mood

Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey

(mainichi)
Twitter, the microblogging site, shut down for up-to 30 minutes on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, for the fourth time since the beginning of the month.

The first problem occurred on April 6, 2018, and then April 9 and April 12, 2018. Within these periods, Twitter users were able to post their tweets from numerous devices and platforms, including the iPhone, Android, Blackberry, or Windows Phone devices and traditional computers.

At about 15:00 WAT on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, the microblogging site went off for 30 minutes around the world throwing users into frenzy mood.

"Something is technically wrong. ‘Thanks for noticing. We’re going to fix it up and have things back to normal soon," a screen message pop up to users on the social site.

When Business Insider Sub Sahara Africa checked Down Detector - an app offers real-time status and uptime monitoring for hundreds of services, including telecommunication outages - reported problems with Twitter on Tuesday since 9:50 AM EDT.

According to Down Detector, most reported problems on Twitter include website (54%), Android app (27%) and iPad app (18%).

