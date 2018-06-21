news

Truecaller has reintroduced the feature that allows users to see who has viewed their profile, keeping them prepared for which calls to expect and from whom.

The feature 'Who Viewed Your Profile' will only work for its Pro subscribers, according to a statement made available to Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

“Truecaller Pro users will receive a notification when another user has viewed their profile (tap on the profile) using Truecaller," the statement reads.

The company said it will roll out a rebranded Pro feature into Premium package in coming weeks as more features will be added to make room for safe communications and efficient use of the app.

How does it work?

- Depending on the user's privacy settings, contact information such as phone number or additional information a user may have added could be hidden.

- Users will still have to send a Contact Request for their details.

- Users can always control who views what information on their own profile by going to the Privacy centre; in the Settings of their app.

Private Mode

When a user becomes a Pro subscriber, they can toggle on or off Private mode, which means that the other user will not be notified that you have looked at their profile.

Last week, Truecaller acquired Chillr, India's first multi-bank payments app in a move to further boost growth and enter Sub-Saharan Africa's fintech market.

The company started as a caller ID and spam blocking app for smartphones, but over the years it has transformed into a full-fledged communication app in Africa. In April 2018, the integrated caller ID service said its Nigeria application blocked and filtered more than 13 million calls and 25 million spam SMSes per month.