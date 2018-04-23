Truecaller hits over 100 million daily active users globally

news

Truecaller increases user base in Africa by more than 20%

Truecaller, an integrated caller ID service said its Nigeria application blocked and filtered more than 13 million calls and 25 million spam SMSes per month.

This is just as the company announced that in less than a year, the app has leapfrogged from 100 million monthly active users (MAUs) per month to 100 million daily active users (DAUs), and is growing faster than ever.

With more than 20% of its user base in Africa, Truecaller says it app service identifies more than half a billion calls a month in the region, and 50 percent of SMS received are spam.

Alan Mamedi, CEO & co-founder of Truecaller, said: “Close to a decade ago, we set out to solve what we thought was a simple problem – how do we figure out who these unknown numbers belong to that keeps calling us? Little did we know how big of a problem that actually was in all corners of the world.”

“It was so big, in fact, that Truecaller is pleased and excited to announce that we now have more than 100 million daily active users using our app for their daily communication. There are only a handful of mobile-only services that impact as many users each and every day and we are humbled to be able to join this exclusive group,” says Mamedi.

Truecaller proliferation of new and advanced technologies

Truecaller has also come a long way since the day the company was founded. From simple beginnings as a Caller ID and spam blocking app, to a full-fledged communications platform with call, SMS’, Flash Messages and payment services.

“We could never have predicted that Truecaller would become an indispensable resource for women’s safety in many countries; or that it would be used for e-commerce and courier services around the globe to facilitate the difficult last mile of delivery, or allow more people to experience a data-only product in offline mode,” says Mamedi.

“Truecaller is more than just an app on your phone, it has aided in bridging the digital divide between the urban and growing semi urban/rural markets in India; and has even enabled more African businesses to accept online payment.”

“We’re continuously working to make communications safer and efficient and the fact that we have so many users validates our mission. We’re excited to see what the next decade and 100 million users bring us. So to all millions of users who helped us get here, we would like to say thank you,” concludes Mamedi.

Recall that Truecaller in its Insights Special Report released on Friday, July 14, 2017, listed Nigeria, South Africa and Egypt as world countries with high incidence of unsolicited calls and messages to its mobile phone users.

Truecaller also revealed that telecom operators in these countries due to marketing and advertising are major culprits in this practice.