Tinder's parent company hits Facebook below the belt and calls its new dating product 'great for US/Russia relationships' (FB)

Facebook will be rolling out a dating feature and the key players in the dating market are offering their thoughts. The chief executive of Match Group's parent company snubbed the product, saying it will be "great for US/Russia relationships."

  • Mark Zuckerberg announced on Tuesday that Facebook is introducing a dating feature to its site.
  • In response, the chief executive of Match Group's parent company suggested that the product "could be great for US/Russia relationships."
  • Match Group CEO Mandy Ginsberg said in a statement that she was "surprised by the news," while a representative at Bumble said that the company was "thrilled."

At Facebook's annual developer conference F8, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook will soon offer features to help people date each other through the network.

The news of Facebook getting into dating drew immediate reactions from the key players in the market.

Joey Levin, chief executive at Match Group's parent company IAC, extended a barbed invitation that referenced Zuckerberg's recent trip to Washington D.C.: "Come on in," Levin said. "The water's warm. Their product could be great for US/Russia relationships."

Mandy Ginsberg, CEO of Match Group, which own Plenty of Fish, Tinder, OkCupid, and Match.com, said in a statement that she was "surprised at the timing given the amount of personal and sensitive data that comes with this territory."

"We understand this category better than anyone," the statement continued. "Facebook’s entry will only be invigorating to all of us."

Bumble, which has clashed with Match Group numerous times within the past month, said the company was "thrilled when we saw today's news."

"Our executive team has already reached out to Facebook to explore ways to collaborate," a spokesman for the company said in a statement. "Perhaps Bumble and Facebook can join forces to make the connecting space even more safe and empowering."

